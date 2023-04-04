These 7 Montreal Jobs Are Available Now & Pay At Least $100K Annually
If you're looking for some upward mobility, look no further!
The occasional sunny days amid the mostly gross weather of Montreal spring are a potent reminder of the fun Montreal summer has in store for us. But to have fun you often need money, which can be accomplished by having a job. Here are seven positions in which you would make hella money, allowing you to live the Montreal summertime of your dreams.
Key qualifications include engineering experience, software development chops and/or many years of work in the construction industry.
Fuels engineer
Salary: $50 to $80 hourly
Company: MTLS Aerostructure
Who Should Apply: Bilingual engineers with at least five years of industry experience can apply for this role, which requires you to be eligible to apply for registration as a Professional Engineer, if you don't have that qualification already.
President and chief executive officer
Salary: $200,000 to $280,000 annually
Company: Société de gestion EEBIC Amérique du nord
Who Should Apply: Confident professionals with five years of leadership experience can apply to this role, which involves "allocate[ing] material, human and financial resources to implement organizational policies and programs" as well as leading and organizing major departments and filling senior staff positions.
Construction site foreperson
Salary: $100,000 annually
Company: Hôtels Gouverneur
Who Should Apply: People with DECs in architecture or building engineering and at least seven years of experience as a project manager in building construction would be qualified for this job. You should also have at least 15 years of experience in construction and be a strong negotiator, leader and project manager.
Speech therapist
Salary: $85 hourly
Company: Action Santé LC
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a graduate degree in audiology and a membership with the Ordre des orthophonistes et audiologistes du Québec (OOAQ) can apply for this role, which involves using your interpersonal listening skills and empathy to help patients develop their speaking abilities and capacity.
Legal advisor
Salary: $91,332 to $114,089 annually
Company: Ville de Brossard
Who Should Apply: Applicants with a Bachelor's degree in law and graduate training in legislative studies would be well-suited for this job, which requires at least three years of similar experience and at least two of those in a municipal environment. Excellent French is a strong requirement, and knowledge of the laws in the area would be a good asset.
Software developer
Salary: $122,492.88 annually
Company: Diverseteam LLC
Who Should Apply: Developers with experience in VS Code/SFDX and Salesforce (both mobile and otherwise) and training in investment banking and global markets would be a good fit for this position.
Civil engineer
Salary: $100,000 annually
Company: MLC Associés, Inc.
Who Should Apply: Job-seekers with Bachelor's degrees in civil engineering and a minimum of five years of experience as an OIQ-licensed engineer should look no further than this role. You'll need to have experience as a municipal engineering project manager, have an ASP certification, and be able to manage multiple projects at once. French is mandatory, English an asset.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.