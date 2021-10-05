This Montreal Hotel Won The Title Of Canada's 'Cheapest Five-Star Hotel'
The perfect spot for your next staycation!
We could all use a little staycation every now and then, and what better way to treat yourself than to a night at a fancy Montreal hotel?
Although most spots can be rather pricey, Sofitel Montreal was just voted Canada's "Cheapest Five-Star Hotel" in a ranking by Top Dollar Financial Insights Hub.
Located in the heart of Golden Square Mile, this hotel is the epitome of luxury. And Quebec residents can get an additional 30% off their booking from now until December 31, 2021.
While spending time at Sofitel, you have the chance to dine at Restaurant Renoir, which has a dynamic menu created by world-renowned chef Olivier Perret, who was originally born in France — so you can taste the flavours of France while staying in the city.
If you go for lunch, you can get a three-course table d'hôte for only $38, which includes the soup of the day, the "fish of the day, meat of the day or Risotto with tomatoes and saffron" and a tasty selection of desserts made by the pastry chef, Clément Tilly.
Sofitel Montreal
Address: 1155, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Price: Starting at $260/night, according to Top Dollar Financial Insights Hub + Quebecers get an additional 30% their stay from now until December 31, 2021