An Old Montreal Hotel Is Hosting A Job Fair With Free Drinks, Food & Massage Chairs

You even get a welcome gift!

Two men cheers at a Montreal bar, right: Montreal rooftop terrasse during the summer.
Hotel William Gray | Facebook

With summer around the corner and Quebec's reopening plan well underway, there are likely to be tons of jobs in Montreal to choose from in the near future. And for any of you currently on the hunt for a new job in the hospitality industry, you're in luck!

On March 10 and 11, Montreal's Hotel William Gray is hosting what they're calling the "best job fair ever."

The company is looking to hire for their following brands: Hotel William Gray, Jacopo, Maggie Oakes, Perché, Terrasse William Gray, and Spa William Gray.

As you can tell by the title it's been given, this job fair isn't just your typical one where you walk in, give your resume and leave type job fair, oh no no. This one is a whole event.

MTL Blog was told that people who attend the job fair can "expect to be catered to with complimentary mocktails, food, welcome gifts, massage chairs, as well as a live DJ."

It may sound like more of a party than a job fair — but there will be current staff present to discuss any questions you may have about the brands or positions, so there's no doubt that there's still a productive aspect to this job fair. A win-win.

Best case scenario: you end up getting a new job out of it.

Worst case scenario: you get free food, drinks and some goodies to go home with. Doesn't sound like a waste of a day to me!

Hotel William Gray's Job Fair

When: Thursday, March 10 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and March 11 from 2-7 p.m. to

Where: Hotel William Gray's Living Room, 421 rue St-Vincent, Montreal, QC

See the open positions

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

