Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal hotels

4 Montreal Hotels Got Named Among The Best In The World

A little staycation anyone? 😍

Associate Editor
Ritz-Carlton Montreal hotel room, Right: Person drinking coffee at Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel

Ritz-Carlton Montreal hotel room, Right: Person drinking coffee at Fairmont Queen Elizabeth Hotel

@ritzcarltonmontreal | Instagram, @fairmontqueene | Instagram
True

It's no secret that Montreal restaurants are a force to be reckoned with, but did you know that Montreal's hotels are just as sought after?

Forbes recently announced the winners of their 2022 Star Awards, which showcases some of the world's best restaurants, hotels, and spas, and you bet Montreal made the list in all three categories.

After sending out "secret investigators" to countless hotels across the globe, Forbes awarded four Montreal hotels with some pretty stellar rankings.

With the summer season well underway and travel picking up, these four hotels are definitely worth staying at, or heck, if you're in need of a staycation, why not treat yourself to a little something special.

Hotel Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth

Award Ranking: Recommended

Address: 900, boul. René-LévesqueO., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Stay Here: The Fairmont Queen Elizabeth is easily one of Montreal's most esteemed hotels, especially considering it was visited by Queen Elizabeth back in 1959, and of course hosted John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 1969. Today, the hotel is a modern paradise with culinary experiences, a 24-hour wellness centre, a sweet business campus and charming rooms.

Book here

Four Seasons Hotel Montreal

Award Ranking: 5-Star

Address: 1440, rue de la Montagne, Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Stay Here: The Four Seasons Hotel Montreal offers up an opulent and mesmerizing experience. Located right in the heart of the city, this hotel is perfect for foodies, art lovers, and world travellers alike. With delicious restaurants, night lounges, and a marble-footed wrap-around bar, it's like you'll never want to leave.

Book here

Hotel Le Crystal

Award Ranking: Recommended

Address: 1100, rue de la Montagne, Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Stay Here: Hotel Le Crystal offers up boutique property vibes and an urban-chic twist that certainly makes it a top contender amongst other Montreal hotels. Le Crystal is perfect for solo travellers, business trips, or families as rooms are equipped with kitchenettes, and cozy and functional work and living spaces.

Book here

The Ritz-Carlton Montreal

Award Ranking: 4-Star

Address: 228, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Stay Here: There's a reason the Ritz-Carlton Montreal is deemed the "Grand Dame of Sherbrooke" and that it is! The property is quite the chic spot to stay, with countless restaurants, lounges and bars, and business rooms, this hotel doesn't disappoint. In addition to its modern yet sophisticated vibe, the Ritz is located only steps away from the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, countless galleries, and luxe shops for you to enjoy.

Book here

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...