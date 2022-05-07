4 Montreal Hotels Got Named Among The Best In The World
A little staycation anyone? 😍
It's no secret that Montreal restaurants are a force to be reckoned with, but did you know that Montreal's hotels are just as sought after?
Forbes recently announced the winners of their 2022 Star Awards, which showcases some of the world's best restaurants, hotels, and spas, and you bet Montreal made the list in all three categories.
After sending out "secret investigators" to countless hotels across the globe, Forbes awarded four Montreal hotels with some pretty stellar rankings.
With the summer season well underway and travel picking up, these four hotels are definitely worth staying at, or heck, if you're in need of a staycation, why not treat yourself to a little something special.
Hotel Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth
Award Ranking: Recommended
Address: 900, boul. René-LévesqueO., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Stay Here: The Fairmont Queen Elizabeth is easily one of Montreal's most esteemed hotels, especially considering it was visited by Queen Elizabeth back in 1959, and of course hosted John Lennon and Yoko Ono in 1969. Today, the hotel is a modern paradise with culinary experiences, a 24-hour wellness centre, a sweet business campus and charming rooms.
Four Seasons Hotel Montreal
Award Ranking: 5-Star
Address: 1440, rue de la Montagne, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Stay Here: The Four Seasons Hotel Montreal offers up an opulent and mesmerizing experience. Located right in the heart of the city, this hotel is perfect for foodies, art lovers, and world travellers alike. With delicious restaurants, night lounges, and a marble-footed wrap-around bar, it's like you'll never want to leave.
Hotel Le Crystal
Award Ranking: Recommended
Address: 1100, rue de la Montagne, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Stay Here: Hotel Le Crystal offers up boutique property vibes and an urban-chic twist that certainly makes it a top contender amongst other Montreal hotels. Le Crystal is perfect for solo travellers, business trips, or families as rooms are equipped with kitchenettes, and cozy and functional work and living spaces.
The Ritz-Carlton Montreal
Award Ranking: 4-Star
Address: 228, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Stay Here: There's a reason the Ritz-Carlton Montreal is deemed the "Grand Dame of Sherbrooke" and that it is! The property is quite the chic spot to stay, with countless restaurants, lounges and bars, and business rooms, this hotel doesn't disappoint. In addition to its modern yet sophisticated vibe, the Ritz is located only steps away from the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, countless galleries, and luxe shops for you to enjoy.