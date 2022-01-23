This Outdoor Montreal Restaurant With A Heated Terrasse Makes You Forget It's Winter
Plus, it's a way to dine out in the city again!
Missing indoor dining? Us too. But luckily, a group of chefs and sommeliers found a way for us to be able to live out this experience again while we wait for Montreal restaurants to be allowed to reopen.
Sommeliers Xavier Richard-Paquet and Joris Gutierrez Garcia and chefs Paul Toussaint, of Kamùy and Americas BBQ, and Massimo Piedimonte, the former chef of Le Mousso, created an outdoor pop-up restaurant in Montreal with a heated terrasse to keep us warm and eating well this winter.
Located in the Quartier des Spectacles, outdoor pop-up Cinquième Vague (referring to the pandemic's fifth wave) offers gourmet après-ski comfort food with a mix of Caribbean and Italian flavours.
On the menu, you've got options like cod acras, tortellini in brodo, jerk chicken and a homemade burrata. Plus, a delicious wine list prepared by the two experts.
Although being on a terrasse makes it feel like summer again, you'll be able to warm up with some mulled wine or hot chocolate if you get cold. And to finish your meal, you can indulge in some roasted s'mores.
Once you arrive, you'll have the option of sitting at the picnic tables on the heated terrasse or taking your meal home to enjoy.
Cinquième Vague told Narcity that the pop-up project is creating 20 jobs, which is great news for Montreal's restaurant industry, which has been going through some tough times in recent weeks.
"Our goal is to push the limits according to the law that allows us to continue to do business. [...] Right now, running a restaurant is becoming a seasonal job [...] it's not the winter that's going to stop us, it's us who will stop the winter. That's the goal, to give hope to people who are homebound, to offer a sunny destination. Through the snowbanks, it's a message of hope for the entire industry," said sommelier Xavier Richard-Paquet.
Cinquième Vague
Price: 💸 💸
When: Until March 5, Thursdays and Fridays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Address: 1485, rue Jeanne-Mance, Montreal, QC
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.