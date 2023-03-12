This Authentic Montreal Greek Restaurant Will Transport Your Taste Buds To Athens
It's just like eating at papou and yiayia's house! 🇬🇷
Montreal's Mediterranean food scene remains unmatched. However, if you're on the lookout for the best of the best when it comes to authentic Greek food, then we've got a spot that will have you screaming "OPA!" by the end of your meal.
Rôtisserie Panama is known for its homestyle Greek eats and specialties, including authentic Greek-style grilled chicken, grilled lamb chops, fresh fish, octopus and of course you can't forget about the calamari.
Located in Montreal's Parc-Extension on rue Jean-Talon O., Panama knows what's up when it comes to giving you a true taste of Greece. The restaurant is as no frills and no fuss as it gets, simply delicious food, great vibes and even better staff.
If you want the true Panama experience, we recommend starting off with a few sides such as the fried calamari (with lots of lemons), fried zucchini, Greek salad (with extra feta... thank us later), grilled mushrooms and dips galore. The taramosalata, tzatziki and tirokafteri dips are delish options and match brilliantly with any of Panama's mezes. If we had to narrow it down to just own, the tzatziki is unrivalled; paired with the calamari and fried zucchini? Game over.
To take things up a notch, you should opt for the authentic Greek-style grilled chicken or grilled lamb for your mains, along with Panama's iconic roasted potato wedges. Toss in a plate of fresh octopus and you've got yourself a meal that papou and yiayia would totally approve of.
Bon appétit! Or as they say in Greece, kali orexi!
Rôtisserie Panama
Cuisine: Greek
Where: 789 rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC