Burger Joint Billy K's Opened Its 2nd Montreal Location Minutes Away From UQAM

This marks Billy K's third spot in Quebec.

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Two burgers from Billy K's burgers, Right: Montreal comedian Matthew Giuffrida holding a Billy K's bacon cheeseburger.

@billyksburgers | Instagram

Billy K's has officially opened its second Montreal location only minutes from the UQAM campus. This marks the burger joint's third location in Quebec — with the very first having opened in Vaudreuil-Dorion back in 2021.

Billy K's later expanded to St-Léonard and is now available on rue Sainte-Catherine Est in the heart of Montreal's downtown core.

The restaurant opened its doors on January 24 and is offering up its iconic menu which includes loads of sinfully delicious burgers, steamies, smoked-meat sandwiches, poutines, subs and wraps. Billy K's also offers sides, salads and pitas.

The burger spot first originated back in Ontario and made a name for itself thanks to its special sauce and hand-cut fries. Now, Billy K's plans on expanding to 10 to 15 locations across Quebec, with Laval, the West Island and Gatineau coming up next.

Billy K's is open from 11 a.m. until midnight every single day, so if you ever get a craving late at night, you're a skip and a hop away from burger bliss.

In celebration of its new downtown location, which again…is only feet away from UQAM, Billy K's is currently offering a 10% discount for all students on all menu items. Pretty sweet, right?

Bon appétit!

Billy K's New Montreal Location

Cuisine: Fast food

When: Open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight

Where: 271, rue Sainte-Catherine Est, Montreal, QC

Menu

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Mike Chaar
    Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
