This Boustan Near Montreal Is Giving Away Free Pita Sandwiches Today

Who doesn't love a FREE chicken shawarma pita? 😍

Associate Editor
Person holding up Boustan pita sandwiches.

@boustanrestaurant | Instagram

When it comes to Lebanese fast food in Montreal, only a few places come to mind, Boustan being one of 'em. With a delectable menu of assorted dishes reigning from the Middle East, you simply can't go wrong with their delish pitas, potatoes, and of course, garlic sauce.

Luckily, you can snag Boustan's garlic sauce in grocery stores, but that's not all you can get your hands on.

Boustan Blainville is currently offering free pita's to customers this Saturday!

The promotion first began on Thursday, May 12 where Boustan would give out a free pita sandwich to the first 50 customers.

"Get here early (and hungry) and try one loaded with our famous beef or chicken shawarma, or make it meat-free with our famous falafel!" Boustan Blainville wrote on their Facebook page.

If you find yourself being too late to get your hands on this shawarma deal, don't fret, 'cause Boustan Blainville has got sweet deals all around.

Customers will still be able to enjoy all the pita goodness that Boustan offers for only $3.99 all day long.

Whether you're a fan of chicken, or beef, or prefer the veggie options, there are loads of choices for everyone.

Boustan also offers an array of authentic Lebanese dishes including their fattouch and tabouleh salads, dolmades, hummus, kafta, and of course, their signature potatoes that you can never go wrong with.

So, if you're feeling hungry, and looking for a good Lebanese fast food fix, then Boustan has got you covered — like they always do!

Bon appétit!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

