This Is Your Last Chance For A Montreal Fireworks Show Summer Date Night This Year
Romantic vibes guaranteed 🎆 Get the details on the last two shows here.
If you missed Wednesday night's spectacular Montreal fireworks show, you still have two more chances to attend before the end of the 36th edition of L'International des Feux Loto-Québec, which calls itself the "most prestigious" pyrotechnic competition in the world.
This is the perfect opportunity to woo your crush or to rekindle the flame with your partner with an unforgettable date night below the glow and crackle of exploding art. Bring some snacks and a blanket to sit on, and let the soaring lights do the work for you.
On Wednesday, August 3, Montreal celebrates competitors from England, as Pyrotex Fireworx will bring the sky to life with fireworks dancing to the beat of musicals from the 1960s to 2010. You can expect classical, jazz and pop music, including iconic hits from Andrea Bocelli, ABBA, Bonnie Tyler, Coldplay, Paul McCartney and Queen.
On Saturday, August 6, the competition finale will pay tribute to the rock band Genesis. The show by pyrotechnic companies Panzera and Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks will amaze the public with a backdrop of tunes including "Turn It on Again," "Abacab," "Dance on a Volcano," "The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway" and "Invisible Touch."
The final shows will start at 10 p.m.
Good news: you have free options across the city to catch the displays. At the top of the list of prime public viewing areas are the Old Port, the Village au Pied-du-Courant and the Jacques Cartier Bridge.
Of course, if you want to make your date feel extra special, you can always buy two tickets to access La Ronde and watch the lights from the seating across the water from the fireworks launch pad.
L'International des Feux Loto-Québec Final 2022 Shows
Where: La Ronde (or watch for free from a public viewing area)
When: 10 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, and Saturday, August 6
Price (to view from La Ronde): $60.98 – $75.99