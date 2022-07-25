Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

just for laughs

These 7 Just For Laughs Festival Shows Are 100% Free

They'll take place on outdoor stages downtown. 🎤

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
Comedian François Bellefeuille stands with his arms raised in front of a microphone. Right: Drag superstar Trixie Mattel stares wistfully into the distance.

@francois.bellefeuille | Instagram, @trixiemattel | Instagram

Just for Laughs has been bringing comedy greats to Montreal for nearly three weeks now — a mix of paid indoor and free outdoor shows across they city. Before the festival wraps up on July 31, it still has dozens of acts featuring famed francophone and anglophone comedians on the line-up. At least seven of those shows will be free to view on an outdoor stage downtown. Here are the details:

Labo Limm

When: Monday, July 25, 7 p.m.

Where: Place Loto-Quebec, Place des Arts Esplanade

Reason to go: This one is for the musially-minded! A host will pose playful challenges with the help of the audience to a group of talented musicians on stage.

Event

The Goddamn Comedy Jam with Josh Adam Meyers

When: Wednesday, July 27, 9:15 p.m.

Where: Beneva Stage, Quartier des Spectacles

Reason to go: Comedians will perform a stand-up set and share a short story before singing a song of their choice accompanied by a live band. The show is hosted by Josh Adam Meyers (Comedy Central/Netflix) and ran as a TV series on Comedy Central for two seasons.

Event

Flula Borg​

When: Thursday, July 28 & Friday, July 29, 7 p.m.

Where: Place Loto-Quebec, Place des Arts Esplanade

Reason to go: Flula Borg is a German actor, comedian, and DJ. You may recognize his name from the latest installment of Suicide Squad (he played the supervillain Javelin). This show is part dance party, part comedy routine, with "no dancing required."

Event

Extravaganza!

When: Thursday, July 28, 9:15 p.m.

Where: Beneva Stage, Quartier des Spectacles

Reason to go: This showcase of local drag and burlesque talent, including Barbada, Rock Bière and Miami Minx, will be hosted by the legendary Mado Lamotte (there's a bar named after her drag persona in the Village).

Event

Trixie Mattel

When: Friday, July 29, 9:15 p.m.

Where: Beneva Stage, Quartier des Spectacles

Reason to go: Drag Race superstar Trixie Mattel is a multi-talented performer who seamlessly combines drag with campy comedy and country folk music. She's also the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season 3.

Event

Never Surrender: The World's Greatest Lip Sync Band

When: Saturday, July 30, 7 p.m.

Where: Place Loto-Quebec, Place des Arts Esplanade

Reason to go: This group rocks out to classic songs without playing a single instrument! They're keeping the art of the lip sync alive with a heavy dose of hilarity.

Event

François Bellefeuille

When: Saturday, July 30, 9:15 p.m.

Where: Beneva Stage, Quartier des Spectacles

Reason to go: This year's closing free show is from Quebec comedian François Bellefeuille. If you haven't caught his hilarious stand-up that by all accounts leaves people unable to breathe from laughing so much, this may be a perfect time!

Event

