what to do in montreal this weekend

13 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend

Festivals, concerts, food, movie screenings... our city has it all ❤️

Staff Writer
Two people at POCHA MTL 2021. Right: Film Noir au Canal screening.

Courtesy of POCHA MTL, Film Noir au Canal - Montréal | Facebook

High five! — we've made it through another week of work. In the city of festivals, Montrealers can "work hard, play hard" as there are always tons of things to do on weekends.

Whether you're looking to dance it out to evacuate the stress, watch a show, drink or eat tons of food, the 514 has something for everyone.

Celebrate Arab, African & Asian Cultures At Orientalys Festival

Cost: Free to attend

When: August 18 to 21

Where: Quai de l'Horloge in the Montreal Old Port

Why You Should Go: More than 16 countries will be represented at this cultural gathering through their music, cuisine and crafts. All weekend long, festival-goers can attend tons of free outdoor performances on two different stages, as well as craft exhibitions at the bazaar, parades and workshops.

Website

Attend The Last Screening Of Film Noir au Canal

Cost: Free

When: August 21. Event begins at 6.45 p.m. The film begins at 8 p.m.

Where: Square Saint-Patrick (corner of rues Wellington and Saint-Patrick)

Why You Should Go: For its last movie, Film Noir au Canal chose a masterpiece that won four Oscars. Live music and a presentation by a genre expert will precede the screening of director Martin Scorsese's celebrated film The Departed.

Website

Treat Yourself With Korean Food At POCHA

Cost: Free entry

When: August 19 to 21

Where: MR-63 site (corner of rues Peel and Ottawa)

Why You Should Go: The festival showcasing street food from Korea is returning with a promising lineup of food vendors. Skewers, BBQ-style pork belly, fried chicken, kogos and bubble tea... Asian food lovers are sure to find the right match for their cravings.

Facebook Page

Visit Time Out Market After Dark

Cost: Free to attend

When: Fridays and Saturdays, from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Where: 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O.

Why You Should Go: Searching for a spot to gather with friends downtown? Every weekend, you can pop by Time Out Market when the night falls for drinks, live DJ sets and arcade games.

Website

Discover The Art Of Yarn Painting

Cost: $9.29 – $12.78

When: August 21, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 1950, rue Saint-Antoine O.

Why You Should Go: For the first time ever, artist Yarn Art Guy will be exhibiting yarn portraits. From the iconic Prince to the powerhouse actor Zendaya, you will see 15 representations of iconic Black celebs who influenced him artistically. Your ticket comes with a treat too: an appetizer from Mauvais Garçon and a dessert from Sugar Mama Sweets.

Tickets

Watch Adrenaline Junkies Perform At Jackalope Festival

Cost: $77 for one pass weekend; $35 for a Friday pass; 40$ for a Saturday or Sunday pass

When: August 19 to 21

Where: Esplanade du Parc Olympique, 4545, avenue Pierre-de Coubertin

Why You Should Go: The competition for extreme action sports is back in town this weekend, welcoming both local and international athletes such as skateboarders Elliot Sloan, TJ Rogers and Charlotte Him. You'll also have the chance to try out some food truck snacks, watch concerts and others sports like bouldering, breakdance, BASE jumping, & BMX.

Website

Enjoy The Last Days Of ItalFestMTL

Cost: Free to attend

When: August 5 to 20

Where: Quartier des Spectacles — Esplanade Tranquille

Why You Should Go: Montreal's Italian festival is a celebration of the culture, gastronomy and music from the boot-shaped country. To end on a high note, you can head to Quartier des Spectacles and attend free performances by artist Marco Calliari on August 19 at 8 p.m., or Lyrico on August 20 at 8.30 p.m.

Website

Soak Up Some Culture At The Theatre With The Hunchback Of Notre-Dame

Cost: from $65.41 to $140.36

When: August 19 at 8 p.m.; August 20 at 2 p.m. or 8 p.m.; and August 21 at 3 p.m.

Where: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place-des-Arts, 175, rue Sainte-Catherine O.

Why You Should Go: Based on the eponymous book by writer Victor Hugo, the acclaimed French musical finally returns to Montreal. Vocalists, acrobats and musicians will join forces to portray the never-aging story of Quasimodo's love for Esmeralda.

Tickets

Learn Some Dance Moves At Village au Pied-du-Courant

Cost: Free entrance

When: After 4 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday until September 18

Where: 2100, rue Notre-Dame E.

Why You Should Go: Another weekend, another fun and boozy time at this summer destination by the water. This Friday, the Village au Pied-du-Courant will host its dancehall evening party, followed by a celebration of everything Mexican on Saturday.

Website

Set The Goth In You Free At A Rammstein Concert

Cost: General admission starts at $120

When: August 21 at 7 p.m.

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau, 1, circuit Gilles Villeneuve

Why You Should Go: The provocative heavy metal band from Germany is stopping in town as part of their North American stadium tour. Their live performances are known for their over-the-top costumes and legendary pyrotechnics. Fans already know: other bands play, Rammstein burns!

Tickets

Attend An Exceptional Piknic Électronik On A Saturday

Cost: $20 before Sunday or $25 on the day of the event

When: August 20, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau

Why You Should Go: For once, your favourite weekly festive techno party at Parc Jean-Drapeau will take place on a Saturday! You'll have a full day to recover before going back to reality on Monday morning. This time around we'll party with DJs Kora, Wuachuma, Lilya Mandre, Cézaire, silktits, Thomas White and NoKliché.

Website

Be Fabulous At This Lady Gaga Dance Party

Cost: $15

When: Friday, August 19. Doors open at 10 p.m.

Where: Ausgang Plaza, 6524, rue Saint-Hubert

Why You Should Go: Keep the festivities going after Montreal Pride with Born This Gay, a Lady Gaga dance party honouring the spirit of Gaga's current concert tour. You'll be able to dance to her most iconic hits and meet drag performer Lady Boom Boom from Canada's Drag Race.

Facebook Event

Website

Listen To Colombian Music At The Théâtre de Verdure

Cost: Free admission

When: August 19 at 8.30 p.m.

Where: Théâtre de Verdure, 3939, avenue du Parc La Fontaine

Why You Should Go: Guitarist Roberto López and his guests will pay tribute to his roots with Colombian music during a free concert right in the middle of Parc La Fontaine.

The fully-renovated Théâtre de Verdure is free, with no reservation required, so we recommend arriving early.

Facebook Event

