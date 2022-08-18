13 Things To Do In Montreal This Weekend
Festivals, concerts, food, movie screenings... our city has it all ❤️
High five! — we've made it through another week of work. In the city of festivals, Montrealers can "work hard, play hard" as there are always tons of things to do on weekends.
Whether you're looking to dance it out to evacuate the stress, watch a show, drink or eat tons of food, the 514 has something for everyone.
Celebrate Arab, African & Asian Cultures At Orientalys Festival
Cost: Free to attend
When: August 18 to 21
Where: Quai de l'Horloge in the Montreal Old Port
Why You Should Go: More than 16 countries will be represented at this cultural gathering through their music, cuisine and crafts. All weekend long, festival-goers can attend tons of free outdoor performances on two different stages, as well as craft exhibitions at the bazaar, parades and workshops.
Attend The Last Screening Of Film Noir au Canal
Cost: Free
When: August 21. Event begins at 6.45 p.m. The film begins at 8 p.m.
Where: Square Saint-Patrick (corner of rues Wellington and Saint-Patrick)
Why You Should Go: For its last movie, Film Noir au Canal chose a masterpiece that won four Oscars. Live music and a presentation by a genre expert will precede the screening of director Martin Scorsese's celebrated film The Departed.
Treat Yourself With Korean Food At POCHA
Cost: Free entry
When: August 19 to 21
Where: MR-63 site (corner of rues Peel and Ottawa)
Why You Should Go: The festival showcasing street food from Korea is returning with a promising lineup of food vendors. Skewers, BBQ-style pork belly, fried chicken, kogos and bubble tea... Asian food lovers are sure to find the right match for their cravings.
Visit Time Out Market After Dark
Cost: Free to attend
When: Fridays and Saturdays, from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Where: 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O.
Why You Should Go: Searching for a spot to gather with friends downtown? Every weekend, you can pop by Time Out Market when the night falls for drinks, live DJ sets and arcade games.
Discover The Art Of Yarn Painting
Cost: $9.29 – $12.78
When: August 21, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 1950, rue Saint-Antoine O.
Why You Should Go: For the first time ever, artist Yarn Art Guy will be exhibiting yarn portraits. From the iconic Prince to the powerhouse actor Zendaya, you will see 15 representations of iconic Black celebs who influenced him artistically. Your ticket comes with a treat too: an appetizer from Mauvais Garçon and a dessert from Sugar Mama Sweets.
Watch Adrenaline Junkies Perform At Jackalope Festival
Cost: $77 for one pass weekend; $35 for a Friday pass; 40$ for a Saturday or Sunday pass
When: August 19 to 21
Where: Esplanade du Parc Olympique, 4545, avenue Pierre-de Coubertin
Why You Should Go: The competition for extreme action sports is back in town this weekend, welcoming both local and international athletes such as skateboarders Elliot Sloan, TJ Rogers and Charlotte Him. You'll also have the chance to try out some food truck snacks, watch concerts and others sports like bouldering, breakdance, BASE jumping, & BMX.
Enjoy The Last Days Of ItalFestMTL
Cost: Free to attend
When: August 5 to 20
Where: Quartier des Spectacles — Esplanade Tranquille
Why You Should Go: Montreal's Italian festival is a celebration of the culture, gastronomy and music from the boot-shaped country. To end on a high note, you can head to Quartier des Spectacles and attend free performances by artist Marco Calliari on August 19 at 8 p.m., or Lyrico on August 20 at 8.30 p.m.
Soak Up Some Culture At The Theatre With The Hunchback Of Notre-Dame
Cost: from $65.41 to $140.36
When: August 19 at 8 p.m.; August 20 at 2 p.m. or 8 p.m.; and August 21 at 3 p.m.
Where: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place-des-Arts, 175, rue Sainte-Catherine O.
Why You Should Go: Based on the eponymous book by writer Victor Hugo, the acclaimed French musical finally returns to Montreal. Vocalists, acrobats and musicians will join forces to portray the never-aging story of Quasimodo's love for Esmeralda.
Learn Some Dance Moves At Village au Pied-du-Courant
Cost: Free entrance
When: After 4 p.m. from Thursday to Sunday until September 18
Where: 2100, rue Notre-Dame E.
Why You Should Go: Another weekend, another fun and boozy time at this summer destination by the water. This Friday, the Village au Pied-du-Courant will host its dancehall evening party, followed by a celebration of everything Mexican on Saturday.
Set The Goth In You Free At A Rammstein Concert
Cost: General admission starts at $120
When: August 21 at 7 p.m.
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau, 1, circuit Gilles Villeneuve
Why You Should Go: The provocative heavy metal band from Germany is stopping in town as part of their North American stadium tour. Their live performances are known for their over-the-top costumes and legendary pyrotechnics. Fans already know: other bands play, Rammstein burns!
Attend An Exceptional Piknic Électronik On A Saturday
Cost: $20 before Sunday or $25 on the day of the event
When: August 20, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Plaine des Jeux, Parc Jean-Drapeau
Why You Should Go: For once, your favourite weekly festive techno party at Parc Jean-Drapeau will take place on a Saturday! You'll have a full day to recover before going back to reality on Monday morning. This time around we'll party with DJs Kora, Wuachuma, Lilya Mandre, Cézaire, silktits, Thomas White and NoKliché.
Be Fabulous At This Lady Gaga Dance Party
Cost: $15
When: Friday, August 19. Doors open at 10 p.m.
Where: Ausgang Plaza, 6524, rue Saint-Hubert
Why You Should Go: Keep the festivities going after Montreal Pride with Born This Gay, a Lady Gaga dance party honouring the spirit of Gaga's current concert tour. You'll be able to dance to her most iconic hits and meet drag performer Lady Boom Boom from Canada's Drag Race.
Listen To Colombian Music At The Théâtre de Verdure
Cost: Free admission
When: August 19 at 8.30 p.m.
Where: Théâtre de Verdure, 3939, avenue du Parc La Fontaine
Why You Should Go: Guitarist Roberto López and his guests will pay tribute to his roots with Colombian music during a free concert right in the middle of Parc La Fontaine.
The fully-renovated Théâtre de Verdure is free, with no reservation required, so we recommend arriving early.