This Montreal Restaurant Has A Massive Platter That Gives You A Real Taste Of The Caribbean
Kwizinn's cuisine is unreal. 😍
If you're looking to get an authentic taste of Montreal's Caribbean food scene, then Kwizinn definitely needs to be on your eat-and-drink bucket list.
The Verdun restaurant is run by none other than executive chef Mike Lafaille and offers up Caribbean and Creole specialties including jerk chicken, lamb, smoked fish, plantain fries and a sharing platter that's not to be missed.
The tasting platter comes with a combination of chef specialties for two to three people. However, the dish can definitely be enjoyed by a table of four.
Served on banana leaves are some mouth-watering menu choices Including cod accras, jerk chicken wings, cassava croquettes, lamb, pork griot, house salad and crab legs, to name a few.
A few of the dishes, particularly the pikliz, can run on the spicy side, so the platter is not for the faint of heart. If you enjoy a little kick with every bite, then this is the dish for you.
Additionally, Kiwzinn also brought back its lobster poutine, which is a delish addition to its roster of delectable seafood options. From the lobster tail and coleslaw, to the perfect ratio of sauce, cheese and fries, Kwizinn's lobster poutine didn't disappoint.
The platter runs for $130 and the poutine for $39, which is certainly costly, but worth every. single. penny. I mean, this Verdun spot is so good even actor Donny Glover loves it.
You can also enjoy a Caribbean beer or one of Kwizinn's many cocktails with your meal, including the traditional Ti-Punch — which pairs exceptionally well with the tasting platter.
Bon appétit!
Kwizinn
Cuisine: Caribbean
Where: 4030, rue Wellington, Montreal, QC