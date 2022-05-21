This Montreal Restaurant Has All You Can Eat Pasta For $18
Unlimited pasta for $18? Yes, please! 😍🍝
Have you ever been to a Montreal restaurant that offers up all-you-can-eat pasta? Well, you can at Pasta Express Fleury.
When it comes to Montrealers' love for the iconic Italian dish, there's no denying we've got a plethora of delish pasta spots to choose from, but very few offer up the AYCE option the way Pasta Express does.
The best part? It's only $18. Mhm, you didn't read that wrong. $18 for ALL YOU CAN EAT PASTA. That's like living in an Italian-style dream.
You can enjoy not one, not two, but eight different types of pasta including spaghetti, linguini, fettuccini, farfalle, penne, gnocchi, rigatoni, and tortellini.
When it comes to sauces, you've got...13 different ones to choose from! Whether you're feeling for something a little more simple such as a marinara, or bolognese sauce, or if you want to get some creamy deliciousness happening you can opt for their alfredo or carbonara. Mmm!
Pasta Express lets you mix and match any pasta with any sauce as many times as you want for again...$18!
You can even toss on a protein of your choice or have it baked in the oven with an additional layer of cheese for a lil bit extra.
The Montreal restaurant also offers up an array of other signature Italian-style dishes from veal parmesan, chicken Romana, a seafood linguini, and of course their pizzas with any choice of 16 different toppings.
If there's one thing for certain, you'll definitely be leaving Pasta Express saying "mamma mia that was good!" I mean who wouldn't after endless pasta...amirite?
Pasta Express - All You Can Eat Pasta
Price: $18 + tax
Address: 1501, rue Fleury E., Montreal, QC
