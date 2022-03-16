This Montreal Restaurant Is Giving Away Free Mac N' Cheese Today
Seasoned Dreams is giving away free mac n' cheese in celebration of their new location today from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For any and all Montreal cheese lovers out there, we've got some cheesy news for you. With the opening of Seasoned Dreams' new downtown location, the Montreal restaurant will be offering free macaroni and cheese on March 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.. I mean, who doesn't love mac n' cheese, better yet...who doesn't love free mac n' cheese?!
Seasoned Dreams, which specialized in Caribbean comfort food, knows a thing or two when it comes to making a stellar mac n' cheese. Luckily, you can get your hands on some free of charge at their newest location.
Originally situated in Côte-Saint-Paul, Seasoned Dreams will be officially opening its second set of doors this Friday at 3910 boul. Saint-Laurent.
Seasoned Dreams is offering the cheesy promo in-store with one order per person. If you don't think you'll feel full enough, don't fret, the restaurant has a mouthwatering menu of other dishes to try out.
From their mac n' cheese and poutine specialties, Seasoned Dreams also affairs jerk pork and chicken, fresh burgers and wraps, and many traditional Caribbean sides including plantains, picklies, coleslaw, and their "Veggie Ting" dish made up of chickpea and spinach curry with beans and plantain.
The restaurant is also famous for its Wing Wednesdays, where Seasoned Dreams offers up its wings at $1 a pop. Mhm, $1 wings, y'all!
Luckily, with a second location, you can now enjoy their menu downtown and soak up all the savoury flavours this Montreal restaurant has to offer.
Seasoned Dreams Free Mac N' Cheese
What: Free Mac n' Cheese
When: March 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: 3910, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC