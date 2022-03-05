This Laval Restaurant Has A Sandwich Wrapped In Cheese & It Looks So Gouda
For all you cheese lovers out there! 🧀
In the mood for something cheesy? We've got you covered. Allons Burger just introduced a brand new item to their menu, the Dynamite Wrap. The best part of it all? It's a cheese-covered wrap that'll satisfy all your comfort food needs.
Located on Curée-Labelle Boulevard in Laval, Allons Burger first showcased their delicious Dynamite Wrap on Instagram back on February 26, and we haven't been able to stop thinking about it since.
The restaurant is known for its many cheese classics, but what could be better than a wrap literally wrapped in cheese?
The Dynamite Wrap is made with red cabbage, tomatoes, pickles, lettuce, jalapeños, fried chicken and Allons Burgers' secret sauce. The wrap, made up of tortilla bread, is folded and then toasted on a bed of cheese. As the cheese melts, it forms a decadent crust around the wrap, making for a cheesetastic experience.
The Dynamite Wrap is available for $11.50, which is a small price to pay for a bite of cheesy heaven.
Allons Burger also has a menu full of items that you won't be able to get enough of. The restaurant is home to the Brie Burger, which costs $14.50 and is made up of brie cheese, meatballs, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and maple mayonnaise.
The restaurant also serves up a mac 'n' cheese dish, with its own twist. While you get your mac on, you get to enjoy it in a bread bowl. Yes, bread bowl mac 'n' cheese. Talk about a combo you didn't realize you needed up until this very moment.
Allons Burger
Price: 💸
Address: 1205, boul. Curé-Labelle, Laval, QC
