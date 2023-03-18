7 Of Montreal's Best Mini Egg Treats To Put Some Spring In Your Step (& Your Mouth)
Get in on this city-wide egg hunt. 🐰
Move over, sugar shacks, Montreal bakeries are hatching some serious sweetness for spring — many in the form of mini egg masterpieces. You'll find candy-coated chocolates Cadbury-ed into everything from cookies and cake pops to biscotti and even pies.
These pastel explosions are sure to remind you that warmer weather is a hop, skip and a jump away:
Madame Dibou
Where: 4482, rue Fabre
Why You Need To Try It: These seasonal cake pops, available in vanilla or chocolate, are the 'nest' best thing to stuffing a handful of mini eggs in your mouth. Each treat-on-a-stick features three thin-coated chocolates wreathed in icing for $5.50 each. You can place an order online and pick them up at the Mile End bakery on the date of your choice.
The Coookie Twins
Where: Online only.
Why You Have To Try It: This West Island bakery loads their cookie dough with semisweet, milk and white chocolate chips, and tons of mini eggs. You can order a box of 24 mini cookies, 12 standard cookies or six giant cookies for $33, which makes them the ideal customizable option for Easter get-togethers.
Rockaberry Pies
Where: Multiple locations.
Why You Have To Try It: Rockaberry is bringing back its Easter Cream Egg Pie made with two layers of moist chocolate cake, a caramel, vanilla pasty cream and crushed chocolate mini eggs centre, and chocolate cream topping. You can pre-order this delight for pick-up or get DoorDash delivery to your home.
Buono Bites
Where: Online only.
Why You Need To Try It: These 2" cheesecake bites are the perfect treat to dip in a cup of coffee or tea. Each morsel is made with chopped mini eggs, a traditional graham cracker base and a milk chocolate & mini egg topping. You can mix and match with other flavours — a dozen goes for $25, or you can get the sampler for $50.
Atelier BiscOui
Where: Online only.
Why You Need To Try It: These mini egg cookies are as gooey as the other decadent creations from this Laval bakery. Each gourmet cookie ($3.45) comes wrapped individually and can be delivered to your home.
Em & Breez
Where: Online only.
Why You Need To Try It: This nut-free VSL bakery is putting all their (mini) eggs in one biscot. Each "crisp and soft" Italian cookie is rich in flavour, made with pure butter and filled with crunchy seasonal chocolates.
Tim Hortons
A Tim Hortons mini egg donut and cookie.
Where: Any Tim Hortons location.
Why You Need To Try It: The chain's mini egg donut — a glazed ring dipped in white fondant and covered in the pastel candies — is back, but this year the chain is shell-abrating the return of its annual classic by introducing a cookie version stuffed with the same crunchy candies.