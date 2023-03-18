7 Of Montreal's Best Mini Egg Treats To Put Some Spring In Your Step (& Your Mouth)

Get in on this city-wide egg hunt. 🐰

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
​​Mini egg cheesecake bites. Right: Gooey mini egg cookies.

Mini egg cheesecake bites. Right: Gooey mini egg cookies.

@buonobites.mtl | Instagram, @atelierbiscoui | Instagram

Move over, sugar shacks, Montreal bakeries are hatching some serious sweetness for spring — many in the form of mini egg masterpieces. You'll find candy-coated chocolates Cadbury-ed into everything from cookies and cake pops to biscotti and even pies.

These pastel explosions are sure to remind you that warmer weather is a hop, skip and a jump away:

Madame Dibou

Where: 4482, rue Fabre

Why You Need To Try It: These seasonal cake pops, available in vanilla or chocolate, are the 'nest' best thing to stuffing a handful of mini eggs in your mouth. Each treat-on-a-stick features three thin-coated chocolates wreathed in icing for $5.50 each. You can place an order online and pick them up at the Mile End bakery on the date of your choice.

Website

The Coookie Twins

Where: Online only.

Why You Have To Try It: This West Island bakery loads their cookie dough with semisweet, milk and white chocolate chips, and tons of mini eggs. You can order a box of 24 mini cookies, 12 standard cookies or six giant cookies for $33, which makes them the ideal customizable option for Easter get-togethers.

Website

Rockaberry Pies

Where: Multiple locations.

Why You Have To Try It: Rockaberry is bringing back its Easter Cream Egg Pie made with two layers of moist chocolate cake, a caramel, vanilla pasty cream and crushed chocolate mini eggs centre, and chocolate cream topping. You can pre-order this delight for pick-up or get DoorDash delivery to your home.

Website

Buono Bites

Where: Online only.

Why You Need To Try It: These 2" cheesecake bites are the perfect treat to dip in a cup of coffee or tea. Each morsel is made with chopped mini eggs, a traditional graham cracker base and a milk chocolate & mini egg topping. You can mix and match with other flavours — a dozen goes for $25, or you can get the sampler for $50.

Website

Atelier BiscOui

Where: Online only.

Why You Need To Try It: These mini egg cookies are as gooey as the other decadent creations from this Laval bakery. Each gourmet cookie ($3.45) comes wrapped individually and can be delivered to your home.

Website

Em & Breez

Where: Online only.

Why You Need To Try It: This nut-free VSL bakery is putting all their (mini) eggs in one biscot. Each "crisp and soft" Italian cookie is rich in flavour, made with pure butter and filled with crunchy seasonal chocolates.

Website

Tim Hortons

\u200bA Tim Hortons mini egg donut and cookie.

A Tim Hortons mini egg donut and cookie.

Courtesy of Tim Hortons.

Where: Any Tim Hortons location.

Why You Need To Try It: The chain's mini egg donut — a glazed ring dipped in white fondant and covered in the pastel candies — is back, but this year the chain is shell-abrating the return of its annual classic by introducing a cookie version stuffed with the same crunchy candies.

More

From Your Site Articles
Sofia Misenheimer
MTL Blog, Associate Editor
Sofia Misenheimer is an award-winning writer, editor and former radio journalist with a passion for finding hidden gems in the city.
Recommended For You
Loading...