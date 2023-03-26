TikTok's Viral 'Candied Fruit' Is Now Available In Montreal — Here's Where You Can Get It
It'll make your mouth water! 😍
If you're a TikTok fiend, then chances are you've come across videos of the viral candied fruit trend and you can finally get your hands on it in Montreal. Sour Bites, a "candy dealer" is making all kinds of sweet treats for you to enjoy with candied grapes, pineapples, and strawberries.
"I always loved anything candy-related. I was personally looking if there are any businesses in Montreal that sell these viral candied grapes and to my surprise, I haven't found any so I did them myself and absolutely fell in love!" Sour Bites told MTL Blog.
The seller offers a variety of candied fruit options, including your choice of 8, 12, 18, 25 or 35 candied grapes ranging from $8 to $30. If you want a little bit of a crunch added on, you can opt-in for some Nerds, Jolly Rancher bits, Sour Skittles, Berry Skittles, Tropical Skittles or a mix of three of 'em if you're really trying to satisfy your sweet tooth.
The mouthwatering goodness doesn't end there. Sour Bites also offers add ons including three pieces of candied pineapple ($3), four pieces of candied strawberries ($3) or candy scoop mix ($3).
Sour Bites told MTL Blog that they plan on adding new items and flavours including a sour pickle. "And of course, the occasion to open up a store related to all crazy candy would be a dream," they said.
Sour Bites operates in Montreal and Laval and accepts orders via Instagram DM.
Bon appétit!