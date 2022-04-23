This Montreal Restaurant Is Serving Up $1 Oysters Twice A Week & You Can Even BYOB
Take your 5 à huitres to the next level at Le Marlow! 🦪😍
Montreal restaurants never disappoint and always deliver, and now a brand new restaurant in Montreal's South Shore is joining the roster of delish spots to check out — especially when it comes to their $1 oysters. Mhm, yes. $1 oysters!
Bistro Le Marlow opened its doors last summer and has since become quite the hot spot. Located on Boulevard Cousineau, Le Marlow is offering up $1 oysters every single Sunday and Wednesday, and it all starts tomorrow.
As of April 24, 2022 Bistro Le Marlow will be offering up $1 oysters twice a week starting this spring, and the best part of it all? They're also a BYOB restaurant.
So...$1 oysters plus your own wine? Win-win, amirite?
"We wanted to spoil you with the arrival of spring!" Le Marlow wrote on Instagram before announcing their $1 oyster deal that simply cannot be passed up on.
The Le Marlow describes itself as a restaurant that "will seduce you with its open kitchen and its elegant yet relaxed atmosphere," their website says. "We offer a modern bistro-style cuisine with fresh, local and seasonal products, all in a bring your own wine formula."
If oysters aren't your fave, then don't fret, Le Marlow has a menu with a little bit of everything for everyone.
From entrées such as their apple salad, shrimp ceviche, all the way to their chorizo and feta mains, or beef tartare that look absolutely delectable, Le Marlow appears to know exactly what they are doing with a menu that good.
$1 Oysters at Bistro Le Marlow
Price: $1 oysters every Sunday and Wednesday starting April 24, 2022
Address: