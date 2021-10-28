6 Restaurants In Montreal With $1 Oysters To Slurp Up
A buck a shuck? A foodie's dream.
Oysters are arguably the best entrée one can have with almost any meal, which means there's a special place in heaven for places that don't charge a fortune for shucks.
We've gathered up a list of restaurants in Montreal with $1 oysters — some every day and others on specific days of the week — so you know where to go next time your craving for these slurpy delights hits.
Bar Palco
Address: 4019, rue Wellington, Verdun, QC
When: Wednesdays after 5 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Bar Palco makes a perfect spot to have a little 5 à 7 with your coworkers on Wednesdays, thanks to its deal on this beloved shellfish.
Lucille's Oyster Dive
Address: 5669, ave. Monkland, Montreal, QC
When: Every day
Why You Need To Go: Lucille's is easily one of the tastiest seafood joints in the city and the $1 oysters make it even harder to resist.
Le MTL Bar
Address: 4051, rue St-Hubert, Montreal, QC
When: Tuesdays from 5-10 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Besides the $1 oysters that Le MTL Bar offers on Wednesday nights, this cute spot in the Plateau also serves up some unique cocktails, like the Suzanne en Vacances and the Sésame Ouvre-toi.
La Bêtise
Address: 6015, rue St-Hubert, Montreal
When: Mondays
Why You Need To Go: This cozy Rosemont tapas bar makes an ideal spot to bring a date on a Monday — can't go wrong with dollar oysters and an extensive wine list to choose from.
Stella Pizzeria
Address: 1100, rue Bélanger, Montreal, QC
When: Wednesdays
Why You Need To Go: Oysters as an appetizer before a pizza that tastes straight from Italy... Need we say more?
Labarake
Address: 3165, rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC
When: Sunday-Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.
Why You Need To Go: Labarake's stellar cocktail and wine list is reason enough to go, and the $1 oysters are just the cherry on top.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.