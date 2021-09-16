Eat and Drink

Resto Keela does happy hour properly.

This Montreal Restaurant Serves All Kinds Of Bites & Drinks For Only $6 During Happy Hour
Courtesy of Marie-Julie Bélanger for Resto Keela, @catsandmoneyy | Instagram

While there are a million and one spots to enjoy a 5 à 7 in the city, not everywhere does happy hour quite like this Montreal restaurant in the Village.

Resto Keela serves $6 drinks from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., including house draft beer, house red or white wine, and speed rail mixed drinks, which is a choice of vodka, rye, rum, or gin — a pretty hard drink deal to beat.

As for food, you can go every week and try a different $6 dish at happy hour. "The $6 bites change from week to week but we always offer 3-5 options," owners Kristin Murphy and Johnny Hamilton told MTL Blog.

I went on September 10 and got to try green beans with a cashew romesco sauce and feta crumble, chorizo sausage, chicken Kaarage with kimchi cucumbers, and organic cherry tomato salad with blue cheese. And I kid you not when I say these dishes all take your taste buds on a culinary trip to heaven.

Keela's full menu is also filled with tons of unique dishes for you to try. The celery root carpaccio is hands down my favourite.

Every Friday night, you can hear the sweet voice of Bud Rice sing live at the restaurant.

Resto Keela

Address: 1237, rue Atateken, Montreal, QC

When: Happy hour from 5-7 p.m.

Website


In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

