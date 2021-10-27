This New Montreal Restaurant Makes Decadent Doritos Burgers & All Kinds Of Greasy Goodness
Everything on Crusty's menu looks like the definition of food porn.
With its Doritos burgers and its Cheetos-flavoured chicken tenders, Crusty's, an aptly-named new Montreal restaurant, is testing the limits of decency in the extra decadent, ultra-greasy fast food scene.
Located in N.D.G., this restaurant, which just opened on October 27, makes the perfect place to go and pig out with your gang. If you ever watched the iconic Québécois show Occupation Double, the owners of Crusty's, Rym Nebbak et Chris Robins, were on the South Africa season.
Crusty's menu offers an array of dishes, some even coming in cups, and there are even vegetarian options that can be turned into vegan options, like the big burger made with a fried veggie patty and the decadent nacho plate. So everyone can be happy!
You can start with the appetizer of crispy fries served with cheddar cheese sauce and topped with crispy Doritos chips.
Then, enjoy a platter of barbecue or buffalo shrimp with delicious-looking fries.
Also on the menu is a burger with a bun topped with Doritos, a char-grilled beef patty, cheddar cheese and burger sauce.
So if you're looking for a place to fill your stomach, you know where to go.
Crusty's
Address: 5899, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Opening date: Wednesday, October 27
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.