This Weekend Is Your Last Chance To Enjoy Montreal's Car-Free Promenade Wellington
A summer must-do! 🚴♀️👬🍹
As if the end of festival season and dropping temperatures weren't sad enough, Montreal's summer pedestrian streets have started closing one by one. We have just one more week to enjoy the pedestrianized Promenade Wellington between rue Regina and 6e Avenue.
Closed to traffic since June 1, this stretch of Verdun's most electric street, a.k.a. Time Out's 2022 "coolest street in the world," has been a treat for Montrealers all summer long. It featured installations and roaming entertainment such as the borough's popular puppet festival.
The pedestrianization ends on September 19, so you still have a little bit of time to make the most of the expansive terrasses, lounge areas, cute swings and deckchair installations. There is also a court to play pétanque located between 4e and 5e Avenues.
The street is also, of course, dense with restaurants and bars. In its coolest streets ranking, Tim Out specifically gave a shoutout to restaurant Paname, sandwich shop Bossa, and bars Palco and Verdun Beach, among other spots.
The street is currently open to bicycles as well as pedestrians. There's also a free tuk-tuk shuttle service called Well-O to get around up and down the commercial artery. You can book a ride from Thursday to Sunday by calling 514-889-311, ideally 24 hours in advance.
The dismantling of the promenade's summer installations will take place between September 19 and 23. Cars will be able to access the street again from September 23, and normal STM services will resume on September 24.