The Montreal Weather Forecast Shows Temperatures Swinging 20 Degrees This Week
Fall... is that you? 🍃🍁
Montreal summer has been sticking around with temperatures across the city reaching as high as 30 C and humidex values approaching 35 this past weekend. Is anyone else sweating just reading that? Well, for those who have had it with the heat and are yearning for fall weather, this week could be your week.
Environment Canada is calling for a chilly Thursday, with a high of only 18 C and a low of 7 C (!). Monday's high is forecast to reach 28 C, per EnviroCan. That means a 10-degree swing in daytime temps between September 12 and 15 and a 21-degree drop between Monday and Thursday night.
Thursday is expected to be sunny all day long, which will certainly be a welcome change following a dreary Tuesday and Wednesday. Environment Canada says that September 13 and 14 will be rainy with highs of 24 and 23 C, respectively. Luckily, the remainder of the week is expected to remain relatively cool and sunny.
After a crisp and cozy Thursday, Montreal weather will creep back up into the 20s with forecasted sunny skies on both Friday (19 C) and Saturday (22 C).
The faster summer weather comes to an end, the faster we can get to some must-try fall activities, like seeking out stunning views of the fall foliage and spooky vibes for all you Halloween lovers out there. Oh, and not to mention that pumpkin spice everything is officially back.
