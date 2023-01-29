This Weirdly Long Montreal Mansion Costs $12 Million & Looks Like A Mutant Cottage
It's just so horizontally gifted!
If you know anything at all about Senneville, Quebec, you probably know that it's among the wealthiest West Island suburbs on the island of Montreal. With homes going for millions on the regular, it's reasonable to assume many of them are at least a little rich-people-weird.
This $12 million mansion is no outlier, packing 15 rooms into a two-storey building that sprawls over a beautiful plot of seven acres of forested land near a lake. The building even has its own nickname: Le Sabot, or The Boot. With a four-car garage and a 20-car driveway, this spot is perfect for a partier with money to spare.
The long, long house in Senneville, Quebec.Joseph Montanaro | RE/MAX
Before we set foot in the house, though, let's really appreciate the sheer length of this bad boy. There's a nicely symmetrical main building with two towers and a reasonably-sized left wing. But as we look to the right of the house, it starts to seem more like someone copy-pasted several British cottages haphazardly on top of each other. It's almost impressively jumbled, and the rooms inside don't make much more sense.
The wood-panelled kitchen. Joseph Montanaro | RE/MAX
The interior of the home is in varying states of slight disrepair, which the listing generously spins by suggesting that buyers "bring your finishing touches," a diplomatic way of saying that this is multi-million-dollar fixer-upper. But if you like ornate wood-panelled everything, this semi-rustic, semi-constructed kitchen space might be for you.
A sunny atrium space near the home's kitchen.Joseph Montanaro | RE/MAX
To the right of our view in the kitchen is the cobblestone retaining wall visible in the lefthand side of the above picture. It doesn't look very soundproof, which combined with the high glass walls of this atrium space, could result in some really marvellous echoes.
The stone archway and winding staircase is another interesting touch, and the overall shape of this space can only be described as confusing.
One of the home's six bedrooms.Joseph Montanaro | RE/MAX
The bedrooms are just as half-finished as the kitchen, with remnants of quality wood furniture scattered throughout the home, which was built in 1912. This bedroom features a cute alcove that would make a perfect reading nook, or a good place for two dusty decorative chairs that no one will ever sit on.
A mostly empty room on the second floor of the Senneville mansion.Joseph Montanaro | Courtesy of RE/MAX
This empty, white room contains two such chairs, as well as a chandelier that seems to be lying on the ground, despairing in the blankness of the room she's stuck in. The 1912 construction is apparent in the vintage-looking windows, which seem strangely old-fashioned in such a whitewashed space.
One of the mansion's many bathrooms.Joseph Montanaro | RE/MAX
Finally, we have one of the eight bathrooms, outfitted with stark modern trappings, including what looks like a pretty great shower setup. In the top left, you can see an exposed-rock-style wall, which could either be part of the aesthetic or just one of many areas in need of some fixing — like the dangling wires in the top right of this image.
If you can see yourself handling this mansion, which has seen better days but could see them again with the right owner, know that you'll be buying into 250 meters of waterfront, which might make up for the amount of work $12 million can buy you in Senneville.