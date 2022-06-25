Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Montreal Is Officially Under A Heat Warning Effect As Temperatures Are Set To Reach 40 C

"Humidex values of 40 or higher are expected in the afternoon," Environment Canada said.

Associate Editor
Montreal skyline from Mont-Royal park in the summertime.

https://www.dreamstime.com/mbruxelle_infoMarc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Environment Canada has put out a heat warning for the Montreal area as temperatures are set to reach 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday, June 26.

Montreal weather has been quite unpredictable recently as the city's experienced thunderstorms, cold fronts, and high wind throughout the month of June. Well, extreme weather isn't stopping now that Montreal has a heat warning in effect.

Environment Canada stated that "Sunday will be very hot and humid. Humidex values of 40 or higher are expected in the afternoon."

The weather is expected to reach highs of 32 degrees with humidity taking temperatures up to a sweltering 40 C.

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," Environment Canada said.

The federal department stated the risks linked with high temperatures and listed measures the public should follow.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors. Seek a cool place such as a tree-shaded area, swimming pool, shower or bath, or air-conditioned spot like a public building. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."

The heat warning effect is also in place for the following areas:

  • Châteauguay (La Prairie area)
  • Laval area
  • Longueuil (Varennes area)
Temperatures are expected to drop come Monday, June 27. According to The Weather Network, Monday will be 24 with a humidex of 27 degrees Celsius, while Tuesday will drop down to a high of 23 degrees.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

