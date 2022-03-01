Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
valérie plante

Valérie Plante Says Montreal Will 'Lead The Green Transition' In Response To A Dire Report

"This is a crucial moment. We cannot fail."

Editorial Fellow
Mayor Valerie Plante stands outside in Montreal's parc du Boisé-Jean-Milot.
Val_Plante | Twitter

Climate change. It's real, and it's happening. The International Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) released their sixth assessment report this week, and their findings are troubling yet unsurprising. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante took to Twitter to express her support of the report's message: that we need to take climate change seriously, starting right now.

"[The International Panel on Climate Change's] last reports are a wake-up call," Mayor Plante tweeted on February 28. "The message is loud and clear: we must do more. The time has come for profound transformative action. More than ever, Montreal is determined to lead the green transition."

Mayor Plante elaborated in a further tweet, saying, "Montreal has set an ambitious target to reduce its greenhouse gases by 55% by 2030 and to invest 10-15% of its infrastructure budget in climate change adaptation."

The IPCC's report, released on February 28, points out that climate change needs to be tackled in cities. More than half of the world's population live in cities, so they're where the effects of climate change are mainly being felt by humans.

"People's health, lives and livelihoods, as well as property and critical infrastructure, including energy and transportation systems, are being increasingly adversely affected by hazards from heatwaves, storms, drought and flooding as well as slow-onset changes, including sea level rise," the IPCC said in their press release.

"But cities also provide opportunities for climate action — green buildings, reliable supplies of clean water and renewable energy, and sustainable transport systems that connect urban and rural areas can all lead to a more inclusive, fairer society," said IPCC Working Group II Co-Chair Debra Roberts.

The IPCC report calls on decision-makers to collaborate with Indigenous and local peoples to find actionable steps to reduce regions' carbon footprints.

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Downtown Montreal’s Massive New Skating Rink Just Opened​ & It's Completely Free (PHOTOS)

It's twice the size of NYC's Rockefeller Center rink!

Courtesy of Communications Mingotwo

Have you been looking for a reason to get off your couch? Here's one!

Downtown Montreal's massive new skating rink just opened and it's totally free.

Keep ReadingShow less

The New Montreal Rent Registry & Landlord Certification Are Disappointing Some Activists

They say it doesn't go far enough to protect Montreal renters.

Martinmark | Dreamstime

On February 15, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced a new "responsible landlord" certification and rent registry. The project, which aims to combat the large rent increases and "renovictions," will require landlords of buildings with eight or more units to provide "proof of proper maintenance of their building" and declare their units' rental prices every five years in order to be eligible for certification.

But is this new plan really going to help renters? We reached out to housing activists — and they have their doubts.

Keep ReadingShow less

Montreal Is Getting A New 'Responsible Landlord' Certification & Public Rent Registry

The city is trying to combat slumlords.

@val_plante | Instagram

The City of Montreal is on a mission to combat slumlords. On February 15, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante held a press conference to announce the details of her administration's new "responsible landlord" certification project.

Alongside Benoit Dorais, Mayor of Le Sud-Ouest, Plante explained that concrete solutions needed to be created in order to help stop the rise in "renovictions" and rent prices in Montreal.

Keep ReadingShow less

Here Are Quebec's Plans For Banning Gas-Powered Car Sales

Goodbye gas stations and hello charging stations.

Josephthomas | Dreamstime

Goodbye, gas guzzlers. Quebec plans to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035 and has presented what it calls its "roadmap" to get there. Draft regulation submitted on January 26 proposes tightening disincentives so that automakers will have to accumulate a certain number of credits from electric or low-emission vehicle sales.

Those who don't collect enough credits will face penalties under the regulation, the Ministry of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change said in a February 7 press release.

Keep ReadingShow less