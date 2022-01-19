Trending Topics

This Montreal Italian Takeout Spot Makes Authentic Sandwiches That Taste Just Like Nonna's

Mamma mia they’re gorgeous!

Associate Editor
This Verdun Restaurant Will Have You Running For A Taste Of Their Authentic Italian Sandwiches
@bossamtl | Instagram

Who needs a trip to Italy when you've got a taste of it in Montreal's very own Verdun? In the age of COVID-19, with dining rooms currently closed, we've got you covered on a must-try spot that is bound to fulfill all of your takeaway needs. BOSSA is an Italian restaurant and grocery store that prides itself on being family-run, and their signature sandwiches certainly set them apart.

Located on rue Wellington, BOSSA offers over 20 varieties of hot and cold sandwiches. From their sausage and peppers mix ($11.95) and prosciutto mortadella ($12.95) to their roasted chicken sandwich fixed with pesto, dried tomatoes, and a balsamic reduction ($12.95), you'll be salivating just thinking about it — we certainly are!

BOSSA owner, Daniel Lo Manto had been working in the restaurant business for over six years and figured it was time the neighbourhood got a much-needed "Italian centred" lunch spot. In addition to the restaurant's fully packed sandwiches, their menu also includes an array of authentic Italian pasta dishes and pastries made with fresh ingredients — items the BOSSA owner said stem from the recipes and techniques of his grandparents.

"There's a lot of heritage in this place, and a lot of love!" Lo Manto told MTL Blog.

When asked about the recipe he's most proud of, Daniel boasted about the porchetta sandwich ($11.95). However, in terms of popularity, it comes in second to their must-try chicken parm ($12.95), made with basil oil, mozzarella, chicken cutlet, parmesan and hot peppers.

Daniel works alongside quite the team, including his mother. Although he is "the boss," his mom is the "boss-a," hence the inspiration behind the restaurant's clever name.

Lo Manto shared that the BOSSA brand will be expanding come February with a second, bigger location on rue Masson in Rosemont.

BOSSA Authentic Italian Eatery

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 4354, rue Wellington, Verdun, Montreal, QC

Price: 💸

Why You Need To Go: With a vast selection of authentic sandwiches, and an array of signature Italian dishes, you'll be giving your taste buds the trip to Italy they deserve!

BOSSA Website

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

