Will Montreal BIXIs Be Available In The Winter? Here's What We Know About Year-Round Service
Would you BIXI in the winter?🚲
As fall winds down, so does the BIXI Montreal season. If you've been using the bike-sharing system to get around the city over the summer, you may be wondering when you'll have to resort to your monthly STM pass. Remember waiting in bus lines outside in the cold? Ugh.
How long is the BIXI Montreal season?
BIXI will end its season on November 15, according to Bérengère Thériault, the company's spokesperson. BIXI posted about their successful season on socials, sharing that they reached over 50 million rides in 2022, as well as their partnership with MURAL festival street artists.
On Instagram, one Montrealer pointed to the fact that Toronto's bike-sharing system operates year-round, asking for the potential extension of BIXI season, especially ahead of a possible warmer-than-usual November.
The BIXI social media team replied that this "unfortunately" wasn't a possibility this year. "Station removal operations take several weeks and must be completed before the snow arrives," BIXI added.
Is BIXI available in winter?
It's not impossible that we'll be gifted with a continuous bike-sharing system at some point in the future. Though it doesn't seem like there are firm plans so far.
Thériault told MTL Blog that while the expansion of the electric bike fleet has been the focus recently, "the possibility of offering the service 12 months a year is [...] one of the priority issues, and is part of the desire of the city and BIXI to offer an ever more accessible service for citizens."
So that means you have just a few more days to ride a BIXI. You'll have to wait until April 15, 2023 (or a few days earlier, "weather permitting") for their return. Happy riding!