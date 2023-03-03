BIXI Prices Are Going Up This Year
But the pre-season deal is coming back.
Montrealers will pay a little more to use the city's popular bike-sharing service this year. BIXI Montreal prices are going up in 2023. The Montreal Executive Committee approved the hikes during its February 22 meeting. Despite the increases, seasonal BIXI pass subscribers will still benefit from a pre-season deal.
Those who sign up for a season-long subscription between March 15 and April 15, inclusive, will pay $89 before tax. That's $6 more than the 2022 pre-season price, but $10 less than the price of a season pass after April 15 this year, $99 before tax. Regular season passes were $92 in 2022.
30-day BIXI passes are $20 before tax in 2023, $2 more than in 2022.
Both monthly and season-pass holders will be charged an additional $0.11/minute (compared to $0.10 in 2022) for every ride longer than 45 minutes on a regular bike.
On electric BIXI bikes, the additional 2023 charge is $0.13/minute over 45 minutes, just a $0.01 difference from 2022.
One-trip BIXI riders without a monthly or seasonal subscription in 2023 will pay a base fare of $1.25 plus $0.15/minute for a regular bike and $0.30/minute for an electric bike. The base fare was $1 in 2022 but the subsequent rates were identical.
Here's the 2023 BIXI rate breakdown, excluding the pre-season seasonal pass deal:
|Subscription
|Base Price
|Additional charge per minute
|Additional charger per minute after 45 minutes
|Additional charge per minute for an electric BIXI
|Seasonal
|$99
|$0
|$0.11
|$0.13
|Monthly
|$20
|$0
|$0.11
|$0.13
|One-Way
|$1.25
|$0.15
|$0.15
|$0.30
BIXI expanded its network in 2022 with the addition of almost 500 electric bikes and 31 electric stations. There's no word yet on what the 2023 season ill bring.