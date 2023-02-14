This Dog-Friendly Café In Montreal Lets Your Whole Family Brunch, Lunch And Dine Together
Bone appétit!
It's hard to imagine how Montreal brunch — the city's most beloved meal — could be improved, but Ruby Café has found a way. The pet-friendly coffee shop, sandwiched between Côte-Saint-Paul and Le-Sud-Ouest, not only serves top-notch fare but also welcomes entire families, especially four-legged members.
That means dog owners can bring their furry companions to sup alongside them, and dog lovers without a furball of their own can enjoy a meal surrounded by wagging tails.
Someone sits at the bar of Ruby Café.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
The popular destination is located at the front of Doggyville pet hotel, daycare and groomer, so pups are constantly milling through the space. During the winter, it makes a great alternative to the dog park for socializing, or for a quick meal when picking up or dropping off a pet.
Dogs must stay on a leash at all times and are allowed to sit at a table with their family. Seats are wiped down between visits, so cleanliness never feels like an issue.
A dog sits at a table with her humans.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
The menu is full of hearty options like the "Sloppy Dog" pulled pork burger served with homemade barbecue sauce and goose egg ($21). The chorizo grilled cheese topped with pecans and a bell pepper and red onion compote ($20) will appeal to a guest in the mood for lunch, while the shareable french toast sticks ($18) or dog-shaped "puppy pancakes" ($18) will please those in search of breakfast. The presentation of each dish is appealing and some even have an extra flourish, like the vegetarian ratatouille ($21) topped with a crispy cheese fan.
Doggie guests get their own selection of treats, like the sweet potato "pupcake" ($3), "woof loaf" with ground turkey, carrots, peas, oats, and eggs ($6), or meatballs ($5). Watching a pup at your table or across the café eye their plate and sneak bites never loses its charm.
A regular latté, butterfly pea "latté" and piña colada "latté."@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
Drinks span more common breakfast options, like espresso ($3.50) and capuccino ($5), along with novelty sips, like a butterfly pea or piña colada "latté" ($5). The latter are pretty and very sweet, but don't contain much coffee flavour.
For furry companions, there's non-alcoholic "dog beer" ($5) made from malt, beef and vegetable protein extracts, or frozen yogurt with probiotics ($5).
The treat counter.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
The café is full of other treats to discover, from decorated dog biscuits and colourful leashes, to dozens of kinds of kibble.
Portions are generous at Ruby Café, so whether you're unable to finish your brunch or just want to bring home some goodies for your pet, you're bound to leave with a doggy bag.
Ruby Café
Where: 3824, rue Saint-Patrick
When: Friday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.