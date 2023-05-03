These 8 Montreal Brunch Restaurants Ranked Among The Most Popular In Canada
The toast of Canada's breakfast-meets-lunch scene. 🥂
Montreal's culinary scene is no stranger to national acclaim, but now it's the city's brunch offerings that are taking the spotlight.
Reservation platform OpenTable has released its highly-anticipated annual list of the "100 most popular brunch restaurants in Canada for 2023," and Montreal has claimed eight of the top spots.
From bottomless mimosas to delectable dishes, these bucket list brunch destinations are sure to make your mouth water:
Bar George
Where: Le Mount Stephen, 1440, rue Drummond
Reason to Try: This boutique bar takes inspiration from the classic public house and offers a menu that showcases the best of British cuisine with a modern twist. The restaurant's interior is elegant with dark wood paneling and leather seating. The brunch menu features pain perdu brioche with warm custard and muddled berries ($17) and lobster Benedict with poached egg and Chef’s Mauritian Hollandaise sauce ($38).
Café Holt Ogilvy
Where: 1307, rue Saint-Catherine O.
Reason to Try: This chic downtown café is part of Holt Renfrew luxury department store. The stylish ambiance makes a dreamy background for weekend brunch with a selection of gourmet sandwiches, salads and pastries, such as the croque-madame benedict with ham, cheddar and poached eggs ($26) and the meat-free garden burger with smashed avocado ($23).
La Fabrique
Where: 3619, rue Saint-Denis
Reason to Try: This Plateau restaurant is perfect for date night, but also offers a standout brunch menu with inventive farm-to-table dishes. Sweet options include the Pain Perdu topped with coffee, chocolate and maple cream ($14) or the pancake with apple puree and cheddar ($16), while savoury dishes span the Brouillade d'œufs with melted cheese over warm buckwheat ($18) or grilled beef Paleron with sweet potato and chermoula spices ($25).
Le Pois Penché
Where: 1230, boul. de Maisonneuve O.
Reason to Try: This classic French brasserie, steeped in the style of 1940s Paris, serves decadent brunch dishes with a Montreal twist — from traditional French toast ($24) and Parisian omelets ($23) to more unconventional offerings like lobster with poached eggs ($46).
LOV Laval
Where: 140, Prom. Centropolis
Reason to Try: One of Laval's top vegan restaurants and date restaurants, this LOV location serves a decadent plant-based brunch. The new salted ricotta with sesame hemp topping is a must-try ($14). Other standout brunch dishes include the sweet waffle with berries, choco-hazelnut spread and seasonal coulis ($18) and the chick'n waffle with half-waffle, fried oyster mushroom, buffalo sauce, red cabbage slaw and spicy maple syrup ($17). The restaurant's crisp white decor and cozy cottage-like atmosphere give it a relaxed, summery vibe any time of year.
Maison Boulud
Where: 1228, rue Sherbrooke O.
Reason to Try: This downtown restaurant, considered one of the best in the world, serves high-class fare, even during brunch. You can dig into a plate of oysters ($30) to start followed by duck rillette, eggs benedict with ham or smoked salmon. The two-course option with a starter, main course and dessert goes for $60 a person. You can enjoy your meal on the beautiful garden terrasse surrounded by lush greenery near a picturesque pond.
Marcus at Four Seasons
Where: 1440, rue de la Montagne
Reason to Try: This upscale eatery with a large terrasse in the Four Seasons hotel serves an extensive brunch menu and signature cocktails. Rum lovers will enjoy the "Who Rum the World" cocktails with a housemade mix of Bacardi rums ($18), while the "Roméo + Juliette" offers a fruity peach and guava twist ($22). The raw bar features a decadent seafood tower ($225), while classics such as the steak and eggs ($50) satisfy heartier appetites. For groups, there's also a shareable bagel tower with cream cheese, salmon rillette, tomatoes and capers ($65).
The Palm Court at the Ritz-Carlton
Where: 1228, rue Sherbrooke
Reason to Try: For $49 per person, guests can indulge in an array of delicacies including tea sandwiches, scones, pastries, and a variety of teas. The luxurious Ritz-Carlton lobby, with its oversized fireplace and exquisite decor, provides the perfect ambiance for a relaxing and indulgent brunch experience.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.