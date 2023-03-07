12 Brunch Spots In Montreal That Take Reservations So You Can Skip The Ridiculous Lines
Why wait when you could brunch?
In Montreal, brunch isn't just a meal, it's a sport — with competitors striving for decadence, affordability or variety. But let's face it, waiting in line is for losers. Instead, book a table at one of the best spots for brunch — in downtown Montreal, elsewhere on the island, or beyond — and show off your skills where it counts: in the arena of eating delicious food. The competition is fierce, but with a little strategy and a lot of appetite, you can come out on top.
Check out these 12 brunch spots in Montreal that take weekend reservations so you can sip those mimosas practically from the moment you arrive.
SHAY
Address: 1414, rue Notre-Dame O.
Why You Need To Go: When SHAY brought Middle Eastern brunch to the scene, it totally changed the game… not just by bringing a Lebanese flair to classic brunch favourites, but by quickly becoming one of the city's favourite places for weekend brunch that just so happens to take reservations. Once inside, diners can order decadent plates to share (including mezzes) or solo bites, plus sip on a signature cocktail. Perfect for large groups or a catchup with your bestie, it's no wonder SHAY is always vibin' on Saturdays and Sundays.
Café Mimosa
Address: 3509, boul. St Laurent
Why You Need To Go: The goal of Café Mimosa in the Plateau is to bring the excitement of Montreal's nightlife into the most important meal of the day. The restaurant specializes in brunch and cocktails, and offers a range of dishes to match your weekend mood/needs. From healthy options, to waffles and crepes, to poutine, or if you're feeling ultra-lavish, you can order the Motherfu**ing Steak&Eggs, which is "Tomahawk aged in butter and covered in 24k gold sheet, 3 eggs of your choice, homemade potatoes, grilled vegetables, cheese, we will even put 3 sauces with it! And why the f**k not we’ll even throw in a cap and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot!"
Portovino
Address: 1160, boul. le Corbusier; 8940, boul. Leduc
Why You Need To Go: If you're looking for a spot off-island, check out Portovino in Laval and Brossard. This Italian restaurant serves a gourmet brunch on the weekends with different stations so you can really go with the flow. The buffet-style brunch is $49 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under. Stations include classic breakfast and omelette, bread and cheese with a variety of Quebec cheeses, cold and oyster bar, lunch with items like roast beef and pasta, desserts and fresh fruit, and if you're really looking to heat things up, head over to the flambé station, where you can grab a crépe, waffles or French toast flambéed with Grand Marnier or Tia Maria. Talk about brunch and a show.
Modavie
Address: 1, rue Saint-Paul O.
Why You Need To Go: Over in Old Montreal, Modavie serves up all the buzzing and excitement you'd expect from the city's most visited neighbourhood. Serving French-style brunch with live jazz every weekend, Modavie shows off the joie de vivre that Montrealers have in everything we do. Menu items include a variety of Benedicts, braised lamb Croque-monsieur and duck and waffles — like an elevated take on classic chicken and waffles. It's the perfect place to fuel up and start the day off right before exploring Old Montreal.
India Rosa
Address: 1241, ave. Mont-Royal E.; 1050, rue Wellington
Why You Need To Go: India Rosa's original Plateau location was always popular, so it's no surprise that its new Griffintown location has been an absolute hit since it opened late last year. The restaurant specializes in modern Indian cuisine, and that includes weekend brunch. Items include the India Rosa Grilled Cheese, which includes Paneer cheese, peppers, onions, shredded lamb, lime yogurt, pineapple salsa, coriander and a brunch-style biryani with basmati rice with mixed vegetables, scrambled egg, kale chips and fried onions. Brunch cocktails infuse spices and flavours of India, like chai and cardamom.
Duc de Lorraine
Address: 5002, chem. de la Côte des Neiges
Why You Need To Go: Duc de Lorraine is a Parisian-style pastry and coffee shop in NDG (that just so happens to be the oldest French pastry shop in Montreal) that serves up a sophisticated yet somehow effortless brunch on the weekends. Items include omelettes, Benedicts, pancakes and French toast, plus more lunch dishes, like oysters, steaks and burgers. But you'll definitely want to leave room for the iconic pastries and baked goods, like the tartlettes, Paris brest and mille-feuilles.
Bird Bar
Address: 1800, rue Notre-Dame O.
Why You Need To Go: Griffintown's Bird Bar is known for its fried chicken, but did you know that they also serve brunch? AND you can reserve? Of course, the fried chicken & waffles and fried chicken sandwich are must-tries, but other menu items to consider include the brisket Benedict, the truffled mac n' cheese and the big boy breakfast burrito with scrambled eggs, pico de gallo, bacon, cheddar and bourban hollandaise. Vegan fried chicken is also available, so everyone can get in on the brunchtime deliciousness.
LOV
Address: See website for multple locations
Why You Need To Go: With its delicious and stunning dishes, LOV has become a symbol of plant-based eating in Montreal for both vegans and non-vegans alike. Served in a bright, airy and green space that easily lifts your spirit from the moment you walk in, dining at LOV is always relaxing… especially when they take brunch reservations. Vegan takes will help you satisfy your brunch craving, like bagel lux and cashew cream cheese, chickn' waffle made with oyster mushrooms, and tofu Benedict. The cocktails are just as stunning as the mains and the perfect, light accompaniment to your meal.
Lloyd
Address: 1050, rue de la Gauchetière O.
Why You Need To Go: Inside the Montreal Marriott Chateau Champlain, you'll find Lloyd, a stunning spot that blends the flavours of Polynesia with the ingredients of la belle province. You can order a brunch staple a la carte, or enjoy the breakfast buffet for just $32 per person, enjoying the best that Executive Chef Mougin and his team have to offer. An impressive list of cocktails and mocktails from head mixologist William Rose make for the perfect toast to this classy yet cozy brunch in the heart of downtown.
Café Ricardo
Address: See the website for multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: With three locations throughout the city, Café Ricardo serves up foods based on recipes featured in its eponymous magazine. On the brunch menu, you'll find cranberry pumpkin French toast with apple butter, almond cream & cream cheese chantilly, grilled cheese with L’Hercule de Charlevoix Cheese, onion, apple and bacon chutney, and Croque madame with mushrooms & porchetta from Fermes Gaspor, among other decadent dishes made from the freshest ingredients. Be sure to leave room for one of the team's desserts, like lemon cheesecake or dark chocolate cake with haskap and crunchy hazelnut.
Bar George
Address: 1440, rue Drummond
Why You Need To Go: The famed bar located in The Mount Stephen Hotel is known for its grandiose staircase, cozy fireplace and killer cocktails. But come Saturday and Sunday, it's downtown's go-to spot for brunch by reservation. As you would expect, the brunch menu is just as decadent as the space itself, and you can try the truffle omelette, duck confit hash or the lobster Benedict. For a truly classic British breakfast, go for George's full English, with hen’s eggs, beans, tomato, black pudding, bacon, sausage and mushroom.
La Base Café Buvette
Address: 5898, rue de Verdun
Why You Need To Go: Verdun isn't just one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods, but is also home to some of the best brunch spots in the city, like La Base Café Buvette. Inspired by the team's travels all over the world and favourite dishes from childhood, the menu is as diverse in flavour as it is in influence. The brunch menu includes Korean toast with breaded chicken spiced up with a Korean sauce, served on homemade sandwich bread and a cabbage and kimchi salad, Beirut toast and avocado, Lebanese cream cheese, zaatar spice and a soft-boiled egg, and Japanese tiramisu pancakes, two fluffy pancakes, served with a mascarpone and cocoa cream. As for coffee, you can sip on roasts from Montreal cult favourite MELK to bring a taste of the city to the mix.