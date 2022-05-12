Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

things to do in montreal

6 Free & Festive Things To Do In Montreal This May

Soak up some springtime without breaking the bank! 🌤

Associate Editor
People dancing at Jardins Gamelin in Montreal, Quebec, Right: Fleurs de Villes art installation.

@jardins_gameline | Instagram,@quartierdesspectacles_mtl | Instagram
If you're looking for some fun and festive things to do in Montreal this month, then we've totally got you covered.

Not only can you enjoy a handful of exciting new openings, installations, and festivals this month in the 514, but so many of them are free!

From exciting activities in Montreal's Quartiers des Spectacles, all the way to floral exhibitions, here are some must-try activities to do this May without having to spend a single penny.

Get Lost In This Holographic Garden

When: Until August 10, 2022

Address: Tour CIBC, 1155, boul. René-Lévesque O., Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This temporary instalment located in the CIBC tower downtown Montreal allows you to witness the stunning work of the Escargo Collective. The art piece features plans suspended in the air enveloped in a dome covered in holographic detailing that makes it a worthwhile experience.

Website

Step Up Your Insta Game At This New 'Selfie Expo'

When: Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: Les Cours Mont-Royal, 1455, rue Peel, Montreal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Who doesn't love a good photo backdrop? Well, you can upgrade your Instagram at this new selfie expo located in Les Cours Mont-Royal. Either head over solo, or grab your best friend and showcase your inner model with an impromptu photoshoot, and the best part? It's free, of course!

Find out more

Take In The Beauty At Fleurs de Villes

When: May 20 to 29, 2022

Address: Complexe Desjardins, 150, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: This is the perfect idea for any floral lovers out here! The Fleurs de Villes exhibition is officially making its way over to Complexe Desjardins where you can enjoy an array of influential women in history composed of flowers crafted by local businesses and florists.

Find out more​

Feel The Vibrations At This Sound Installation

When: Everyday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. up until May 29, 2022

Address: Promenade des Artistes, av. du Président-Kennedy, Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: Get your music on at this stellar installation on the Promenade des Artistes. Titled as the City Orchestra, you can tap, jump, sing, and play through this sound experience, which will certainly have you feeling like a kid again.

Website

Play A Giant Game Of Chess

When: Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. until May 29, 2022

Where: Rue Sainte-Catherine O., between rue De Bleury and Saint-Urbain, Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: It doesn't matter if you aren't a chess pro as you can still have the best time challenging a friend at this giant game of chess located right in the heart of the Quarties des Spectacles.

Website

Celebrate The Return Of Jardins Gamelin

When: Starting May 26, 2022

Address: Place Émilie-Gamelin, 1500, rue Berri, Montréal, QC

Why You Need To Go: The iconic Jardins Gamelin is making its return this summer for its eighth edition and they are officially set to reopen on May 26. You can enjoy the grand opening with an array of artists including Fanfare, Jarry, Titelaine and The Brooks, to name a few.

Website

