A Massive Aquatics Centre Is Coming To Montreal's North Shore & Here's A Sneak Peek (PHOTOS)
It's absolutely enormous and not quite constructed yet.
Touted by its creators as the biggest "avant-garde" indoor aquatics centre, MOANA, a new construction coming soon to the North Shore of Montreal, promises plenty of fun and activities that go far beyond sliding down a plastic tube several hundred times.
What will the MOANA aquatics park look like?
A rendering of the MOANA Aquatics Centre.
A rendering of the MOANA Aquatics Centre.
That's one thing Courtemanche is plenty prepared to reveal. In an exclusive interview with Narcity, the park's creator, Ray Junior Courtemanche, said the park would begin construction as soon as economic conditions stabilize.
"In the meantime, we are working hard on developing the concept and creating innovative ideas," Courtemanche told Narcity.
This high-concept rendering includes a main building with a wave-like shape as well as several waterslides that exit the building before twisting back inside.
When will the MOANA aquatics park open?
A view of one of the proposed hotel buildings, including the aerial walkway over the street.
Courtesy of MOANA Parc Aquatique
For now, it's unclear. The park had initially planned to break ground in 2023, but economic pressures from the pandemic and ongoing war in Ukraine have caused "the increase in the cost of materials and the explosion of interest rates," according to Courtemanche. The park's actual construction has been delayed, giving the entrepreneurial team more time to focus on high-quality renders of what they hope the park will eventually look like.
What activities will be available at MOANA aquatics park?
A view from the hotel building (rendered).
A view from the hotel building (rendered).
The park will span 500,000 square feet, including "water attractions, games and activities for the whole family," Courtemanche said. "Visitors will be able to enjoy giant water slides, a water roller coaster, a river with currents, water games for the little ones and much more."
The park isn't just a park, though — it's also a complex of two connected hotels complete with an aerial walkway connecting them. The three buildings will contain "an exhibition and convention hall, a showroom," a spa, aerial obstacle courses, virtual golf, an arcade, a climbing wall and food courts, according to Courtemanche's grand plans.