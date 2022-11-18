Bath & Body Works Canada Has A 3-Wick Candle Sale With Loads Of Holiday Scents To Choose From
Grab a candle or two for only $14.95 each!
Bath & Body Works has a limited-time sale on its three-wick candles, and you can get your hands on several scrumptious holiday scents for only $14.95 each.
Whether you're looking for a cute holiday gift, want to replenish your candle collection or are simply obsessed with Bath & Body Works (right there with ya), this might be the perfect time to stock up.
You can choose from winter scents including Vanilla Bean Noel, Winter Candy Apple, Strawberry Snowflakes, Twas the Night Before Christmas, The Perfect Christmas, Cinnamon Caramel Swirl, Twisted Peppermint and Crushed Candy Cane, to name a few.
If you're looking for something a bit more classic, then don't fret, many of Bath & Body's works best sellers are also on sale, including Champagne Toast, Mahogany Teakwood, Mahogany Balsam, Vanilla Bean and Peach Bellini.
After finally dropping an online Bath & Body Works store in Canada, you don't have to go anywhere to score this sweet steal. Oh, and you don't even need a code, either!
All you gotta do is add any three-wick candle of your choice to your cart, checkout and you'll be on your merry way to candle heaven.
Bath & Body Works Canada is also having a sale on body care with a buy-three-get-three-free deal. You can also grab six hand soaps for $32 or four hand soaps for $24.
Happy shopping!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.