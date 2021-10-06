News

You'll Soon Need To Be Fully Vaccinated To Travel By VIA Rail & Plane In Canada

Workers will also need to be vaccinated.

You'll Soon Need To Be Fully Vaccinated To Travel By VIA Rail & Plane In Canada
Howard Sandler | Dreamstime, Manjurul Haque | Dreamstime

Everyone in Canada using planes or VIA Rail will soon need to be fully vaccinated in order to travel within the country.

"Effective October 30, air passengers departing from Canadian airports, travellers on VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains, and travellers on non-essential passenger vessels on voyages of 24 hours or more, such as cruise ships, will need to be vaccinated," the government said in a press release.

All workers in federally regulated travel industries will also need to be fully vaccinated in order to work.

The vaccination requirement will only apply to people 12 years old or older.

For unvaccinated travellers, there will be a short transition period during which "they will be able to travel if they can show a valid COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours" of departure. The transition period will last until November 30.

After that date, you must be vaccinated in order to travel on a plane or train within Canada.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on the vaccine and can answer any questions you may have. Click here for more information.

From Your Site Articles