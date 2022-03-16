Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal restaurant

Montreal’s South Shore Has A Stylish New Izakaya With Neon Lights & Signature Cocktails

Your 5 à 7's just got a lot more interesting! ✨

Interior of Montreal's newest Asian restaurant Iru Izakaya in the South Shore.

Interior of Montreal's newest Asian restaurant Iru Izakaya in the South Shore.

@iru_izakaya | Instagram

It looks like your Montreal happy hour just got an upgrade! You can officially enjoy a brand new Asian restaurant located in Montreal's South Shore that has a stylish interior and offers up some delish meals and beverages.

IRU Izakaya opened its doors on March 3 and will transport you directly to the streets of Japan where you can fulfill all your 5 à 7 needs. The restaurant is located in Brossard's Solar Uniquartier, and is adorned with neon lights, and a unique Japanese street-inspired touch that really makes it a spot worth visiting.

The mastermind behind this IRU Izakaya is Chef Frédéric Dufort and will be headed by Chef Van Amtel — who will be serving a traditional izakaya-inspired menu. From tartare, tatami, fried tempura's, grilled meets, rice and noodle dishes, all the way to their signature cocktails, it's a menu not to be missed.

The Asian tapas restaurant will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and offers an ambiance unlike any other spot we've seen, mainly due to the neon lighting, hanging bulbs, and many mirrors that create an exquisite illusion of depth.

The many yummy appetizers and dishes offered on the menu range anywhere from $5 to $20, making it the ideal spot that won't break the bank.

So, whether you're looking for a cool date idea, a place to celebrate your birthday, or just somewhere to get your happy hour on after work, then you just might have found the next best thing. Bon appétit!

IRU Izakaya

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Japanese

Address: 3050, rue de l’Éclipse, Brossard, QC

Menu


From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...