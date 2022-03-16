Montreal’s South Shore Has A Stylish New Izakaya With Neon Lights & Signature Cocktails
Your 5 à 7's just got a lot more interesting! ✨
It looks like your Montreal happy hour just got an upgrade! You can officially enjoy a brand new Asian restaurant located in Montreal's South Shore that has a stylish interior and offers up some delish meals and beverages.
IRU Izakaya opened its doors on March 3 and will transport you directly to the streets of Japan where you can fulfill all your 5 à 7 needs. The restaurant is located in Brossard's Solar Uniquartier, and is adorned with neon lights, and a unique Japanese street-inspired touch that really makes it a spot worth visiting.
The mastermind behind this IRU Izakaya is Chef Frédéric Dufort and will be headed by Chef Van Amtel — who will be serving a traditional izakaya-inspired menu. From tartare, tatami, fried tempura's, grilled meets, rice and noodle dishes, all the way to their signature cocktails, it's a menu not to be missed.
The Asian tapas restaurant will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and offers an ambiance unlike any other spot we've seen, mainly due to the neon lighting, hanging bulbs, and many mirrors that create an exquisite illusion of depth.
The many yummy appetizers and dishes offered on the menu range anywhere from $5 to $20, making it the ideal spot that won't break the bank.
So, whether you're looking for a cool date idea, a place to celebrate your birthday, or just somewhere to get your happy hour on after work, then you just might have found the next best thing. Bon appétit!
IRU Izakaya
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 3050, rue de l’Éclipse, Brossard, QC