Netflix Canada Dropped Its November Releases & Here's What You Can Binge Watch
It's going to be one entertaining month! 🍿
Netflix Canada just dropped its list of new November 2023 releases with lots of must-watch flicks and TV shows coming your way, and it's safe to say it's going to be one heck of an exciting month — so get the popcorn ready.
When it comes to new films dropping on Netflix Canada in November a handful of must-watch flicks such as Wingwomen, Locked In, The Killer and Believer will all be available on the streaming platform, as well as Best. Christmas. Ever! starring Brandy and Jason Biggs.
New on Netflix Canada | November 2023www.youtube.com
The Crown season six is officially making its return this November to Netflix Canada with Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce stepping in as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Selling Sunset and Squid Game The Challenge are highly anticipated reality series, which will be available to watch on November 3 and November 22, respectively.
Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the complete list of Netflix Canada's new November releases:
Films
Wingwomen— November 1
Locked In — November 1
Nuovo Olimpo — November 1
NYAD — November 3
The Killer — November 10
Best. Christmas. Ever! — November 16
All-Time High — November 17
Believer — November 17
Rustin — November 17
Last Call for Istanbul — November 24
Family Switch — November 30
I Don't Expect Anyone To Believe Me — November TBD
TV Series
All The Light We Cannot See — November 2
Onimusha — November 2
Daily Dose of Sunshine — November 3
Ferry The Series — November 3
Blue Eye Samurai — November 3
All The Moment — November 10
Suburraeterna — November 14
The Crown — November 16
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off — November 17
A Nearly Normal Family — November 24
Obliterated — November 30
Reality TV
Selling Sunset — November 3
Fame After Fame— November 10
Squid Game The Challenge — November 22
Love Like A K-Drama — November 28
Stand-Up Comedy
Matt Rife: Natural Selection — November 15
Verified Stand-Up— November 28
Documentaries
Mysteries of the Faith — November 1
Cyberbunker The Criminal Underworld — Novrember 8
The Billionaire, The Butler, And The Boyfriend — November 8
Escaping Twin Flames — November 8
How To Become A Boss — November 14
High On The Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — November 22
American Symphony — November 29
Kids Programming
Cocomelon Lane — November 17
Leo — November 21
