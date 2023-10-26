Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

netflix

Netflix Canada Dropped Its November Releases & Here's What You Can Binge Watch

It's going to be one entertaining month! 🍿

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in season 6 of The Crown on Netflix.

Netflix Canada

Netflix Canada just dropped its list of new November 2023 releases with lots of must-watch flicks and TV shows coming your way, and it's safe to say it's going to be one heck of an exciting month — so get the popcorn ready.

When it comes to new films dropping on Netflix Canada in November a handful of must-watch flicks such as Wingwomen, Locked In, The Killer and Believer will all be available on the streaming platform, as well as Best. Christmas. Ever! starring Brandy and Jason Biggs.

New on Netflix Canada | November 2023www.youtube.com

The Crown season six is officially making its return this November to Netflix Canada with Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce stepping in as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Selling Sunset and Squid Game The Challenge are highly anticipated reality series, which will be available to watch on November 3 and November 22, respectively.

Wondering what else to get the popcorn ready for? Here's the complete list of Netflix Canada's new November releases:

Films

Wingwomen— November 1

Locked In — November 1

Nuovo Olimpo — November 1

NYAD — November 3

The Killer — November 10

Best. Christmas. Ever! — November 16

All-Time High — November 17

Believer — November 17

Rustin — November 17

Last Call for Istanbul — November 24

Family Switch — November 30

I Don't Expect Anyone To Believe Me — November TBD

TV Series

All The Light We Cannot See — November 2

Onimusha — November 2

Daily Dose of Sunshine — November 3

Ferry The Series — November 3

Blue Eye Samurai — November 3

All The Moment — November 10

Suburraeterna — November 14

The Crown — November 16

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off — November 17

A Nearly Normal Family — November 24

Obliterated — November 30

Reality TV

Selling Sunset — November 3

Fame After Fame— November 10

Squid Game The Challenge — November 22

Love Like A K-Drama — November 28

Stand-Up Comedy

Matt Rife: Natural Selection — November 15

Verified Stand-Up— November 28

Documentaries

Mysteries of the Faith — November 1

Cyberbunker The Criminal Underworld — Novrember 8

The Billionaire, The Butler, And The Boyfriend — November 8

Escaping Twin Flames — November 8

How To Become A Boss — November 14

High On The Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America — November 22

American Symphony — November 29

Kids Programming

Cocomelon Lane — November 17

Leo — November 21

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

