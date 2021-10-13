Quebec Activists For Higher Minimum Wage Bumped Up Their Demand From $15 To $18/Hour
"Even the demand of $15 per hour is no longer adequate due to the rising cost of living."
If you've been following the fight for a higher minimum wage in Quebec, you'll know that activists — including the Québec Solidaire party — have been calling for a minimum wage of $15 per hour. As a reminder, Quebec's minimum wage currently sits at $13.50.
Last week, however, a group of Quebec anti-poverty advocacy groups, central labour bodies and unions sent out a memo announcing that $15, which they've been demanding since 2016, is no longer enough.
They are now asserting that the minimum wage "needed to lift Quebec workers out of poverty" is $18 per hour.
"It is clear that it is impossible to live decently on the current minimum wage of $13.50 per hour. Even the demand of $15.00 per hour is no longer adequate due to the rising cost of living, especially for housing and the rising cost of the grocery basket. That is why an update was necessary," the news release says.
The organizations involved came to $18 using "a variety of indicators," according to the release, such as the Low Income Measure (LIM-60), consultation with their members, interviews and a survey of low-wage earners.
These organizations include La Fédération des travailleurs et travailleuses du Québec, Syndicat de professionnelles et professionnels du gouvernement du Québec and Collectif pour un Québec sans pauvreté.
Canada is planning to increase its federal minimum wage to $15 on December 29, but this change only affects workers in the federally regulated private sector.
