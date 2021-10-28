Quebec Kids Are Playing 'Squid Game' On School Playgrounds & A School Board Is 'Concerned'
Riverside School Board says students are "imitating violent games."
Riverside School Board, an English school board on Montreal's South Shore, says kids have been spotted "imitating violent games" from Netflix's Squid Game on school grounds.
The extraordinarily popular TV series is about "hundreds of cash-strapped players [who] accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes," as described by Netflix. If you haven't watched it yet (who are you?) it's bloody, gory and full of murder.
In an info notice written to parents on its website, Riverside School Board says the show's "popularity now extends to playgrounds in some schools of the province" where kids have been spotted playing pretend Squid Game.
"This violent storyline promotes a feeling of confusion among young audiences and accentuates the impact of the shocking images or, worst, normalizes or desensitizes acts of violence," it says. "We urge you to take the matter seriously."
Riverside School Board is encouraging parents to discuss the subject with their children in a way they see fit. It also notes that you can block mature shows on Netflix.
Meanwhile, the English Montreal School Board's marketing manager, Michael J. Cohen, told MTL Blog that no one's reported any Squid Game incidents at its schools.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
