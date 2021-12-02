Quebec Police Conducted A Major Firearms & Narcotics Search In Saint-Henri On Wednesday
The search led to one arrest and the seizure of various items.
Quebec police officers, including officers from the Sûreté du Québec and Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, joined forces on Wednesday, December 1 to conduct a search for firearms and narcotics in Montreal's Saint-Henri area.
Together, these officers make up the integrated weapons trafficking team, whose goal is to combat firearms trafficking and gun violence.
The search this group conducted came as "the result of an investigation initiated in March in relation to drug trafficking and prohibited firearms in Montreal," a press release from the SPVM reads.
On Thursday, December 2, police released an update about the search, which led to one arrest and the seizure of a handgun, a large capacity magazine, ammunition and more than $1,500 cash.
"During this operation, the police also arrested an 18-year-old man. He is scheduled to appear in court today at the Montreal Courthouse. Three other persons were also met by the police and released pending further investigation," the update read.
This operation was part of Quebec police's CENTAURE strategy against gun violence, which "has the mandate of ensuring constant pressure on organized crime and thus actively fighting against illegal firearms trafficking in Quebec."
“CENTAURE allows the Sûreté du Québec and all partner police forces to maximize their efforts at the national, regional and local levels targeting the supply, importation, distribution and illegal possession of firearms."
Police ask that if you ever have any information related to the possession, trafficking or use of firearms, you communicate such information to the CENTAURE information line at 1-833-888-ARME (2763).
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.