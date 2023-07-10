14 Quebec Waterfalls That Need To Be On Your Summer 2023 Bucket List
Don't listen to TLC…chase 'em!
As Quebec simmers under the scorching summer sun, there's a cooler, more captivating part of the province awaiting the intrepid. Waterfalls, those thunderous spectacles of nature, are the perfect sanctuaries, offering a dramatic and refreshing departure from the season's relentless heat.
Tucked away in the province's lush wilderness, these hidden gems serve as nature's own air conditioners, inviting you to swap the swelter for a splash. So, grab your crew, or venture off solo and get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey through the stunning landscapes of Quebec, where the province's most majestic falls are hidden.
From the roar of plummeting waters to the delicate mist that kisses your skin, these 14 Quebec waterfalls are totally worth crossing off your bucket list this summer.
Montmorency Falls
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours 30 minutes
Why You Should Go: Located at the Parc de la Chute-Montmorency, only 15 minutes from Old Quebec, Montmorency Falls is a historic site with a spectacular 83-metre-high waterfall. Guests can either drive to the top of the site, where you can access the trail leading to the top of the falls, or park at the bottom and take a gondola lift up.
Chute Ouiatchouan
Distance from Montreal: 4 hours 30 minutes
Why You Should Go: Quebec is full of hidden treasures, and the Ouiatchouan Falls in Lac-Saint-Jean is certainly one of them. At a height of 72 metres, this remarkable waterfall and its many lookouts will blow your mind on your next road trip.
Delaney Falls
Distance from Montreal: 3 hours
Why You Should Go: Delaney Falls is the ideal spot for nature lovers. Located at the end of an easy 8-kilometre hike that runs along the river the entire time. Visitors can also canoe or kayak on the Bras-du-Nord River where you'll get stunning views of the falls and the surrounding mountains.
Rivières des Émeraudes
Distance from Montreal: 10 hours
Why You Should Go: Parc de la Rivière Émeraude is located on the banks of the Rivière du Portage, featuring a waterfall that cascades into a magnificent natural pool with emerald green reflections. This site is located in the Bridgeville sector (12 km from the village of Percé on the way to Gaspé).
Canyon Sainte-Anne
Distance from Montreal: 3 hours
Why You Should Go: This massive canyon was dug into a 1.2 billion-year-old rock and features an array of hiking trails, suspension bridges, activities including ziplining and a gorgeous 74-metre waterfall.
Chutes Waber
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours 30 minutes
Why You Should Go: Le Parc National de la Mauricie offers visitors countless awe-inspiring places to see, including Waber Falls. The 27-metre-high falls offer spectacular panoramic views of the surrounding areas. Note that water flow at the falls does vary by season.
Chute de Plaisance
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour 45 minutes
Why You Should Go: The Chute de Plaisance has a natural drop of 63 metres (more than 200 feet) and offers remarkable views of the landscape. Located at the falls are loads of walking paths, lookouts and viewing areas, as well as picnic tables and outdoor rest areas. While the falls look magnificent and you might wanna jump in during the summer, swimming is, unfortunately, not allowed.
Chute-du-Ruisseau-Blanc
Distance from Montreal: 4 hours 30 minutes
Why You Should Go: The Chute-du-Ruisseau-Blanc is located in the Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie National Park, which takes its name from the deep valleys cut into the high mountains, per the Tourisme Charlevoix website. After a charming hike through the mountains, visitors can take in the beautiful 45-metre waterfall.
Parc de la Rivière-Beauport
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours 30 minutes
Why You Should Go: The Parc de la Rivière-Beauport is one of Quebec's best-kept secrets. In addition to the 10-metre waterfall located at the Parc Armand-Grenier, visitors can also take in the lush greenery and serenity of the surrounding areas. Guests can stroll along the river where they can discover fossils embedded in the sedimentary rock and remains dating back to the 18th century.
Chute Vauréal
Distance from Montreal: 20 hours
Why You Should Go: Located on Anticosti Island, the Canyon-de-la-Vauréal features cliffs that are over 90 metres high. After embarking on the winding path, visitors will be able to feast their eyes on the 76-metre-high vertical waterfall. While the destination might be far for Montrealers, the destination is totally worth it if you're looking to immerse yourself into the wild and are seeking some miuch-needed tranquility.
Chute Monte-à-Peine-et-des-Dalles
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour 20 minutes
Why You Should Go: In the heart of the municipalities of Sainte-Béatrix, Saint-Jean-de-Matha and Sainte-Mélanie, the park offers a 21-kilometre network of hiking trails, camping and picnic areas, footbridges, lookouts and a nature interpretation trail.
Chute Jean-Larose
Distance from Montreal: 3 hours
Why You Should Go: A tributary of the Sainte-Anne River, the Jean-Larose River has a 60-metre waterfall that plummets onto the rocks below, creating a satisfying mist effect. Visitors can access the falls by an easy hike and swimming is permitted, so be sure to bring your bathing suit this summer.
Chaudière Falls
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours
Why You Should Go: Located in Lévis, Quebec, the Chaudière Falls is a 35-metre-high waterfall part of the Parc des Chutes-de-la-Chaudière. In addition to the falls, visitors can cross a 113-metre-long suspension footbridge that stands a whopping 23 metres over the river and enjoy walking and biking trails along the site.
Chute Kabir Kouba
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours 40 minutes
Why You Should Go: The Kabir Kouba waterfall is 28 metres high and overlooks a 42-metre-deep canyon. Visitors can enjoy an array of easy to intermediate hikes, gorgeous greenery, and some good ole fashioned peace and quiet.