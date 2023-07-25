12 Breathtaking Ontario Waterfalls You Can Road Trip To With Your Partner This Summer
So many natural beauties await!
Summer in Montreal is a constant hustle and bustle of non-stop fun with festivals happening left and right. However, if you've been on the lookout for a bit of a break from city life, a much-needed road trip chasing waterfalls with your partner might be the perfect way to escape the chaos, regardless of what TLC has to say.
Now, while Quebec is home to some must-see waterfalls, a visit to our neighbouring province of Ontario will offer up a completely fresh viewpoint, all while getting in some alone time with your main boo.
Luckily, Ontario just so happens to be full of gorgeous waterfalls, so if you're the type of person who loves to see breathtaking sights and gorgeous cascades, then here are 12 destinations totally worth visiting with your partner this summer.
Hog's Back Falls
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours 15 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Waterfall lovers, get ready to be seriously impressed. Hog's Back Falls, situated in Ottawa's Hog's Back Park, is a sweeping and gorgeous waterfall, definitely worth the trek out to Montreal. Best part? Hog's Back Park is one seriously gorgeous urban park, perfect for a picnic, or a little nature park adventure.
Princess Louise Falls
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Orleans region of Ontario, Princess Louise Falls is part of a river system that was buried underground years ago to allow suburban home construction. The area is also known for its great hiking trails. The Falls can be located off of boul. Saint-Joseph. For those road-tripping over, parking is available and can be found at the top of the falls on Brookridge Crescent.
Bridal Veil Falls
Distance from Montreal: 9 hours
Why You Need To Go: This Manitoulin Island waterfall is incredibly gorgeous. The river that creates this waterfall splits in two, creating a double waterfall effect, and for extra good views, you can actually go into the falls. Refreshing times on one of Ontario's gorgeous islands? Yes, please!
Niagara Falls
Distance from Montreal: 6 hours 30 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Now a list of Ontario waterfalls is by no means complete without the waterfall of all waterfalls…Niagara Falls. The falls are 51 metres high and can be enjoyed for free from a distance or by boat which costs anywhere from $16.50 (six to 12 years old) to $28.50 (adults). A trip over to Niagara is also a great option if wine tastings and biking through vineyards are right up your alley. With loads of must-try spots by Niagara On The Lake, you and your partner will have the sweetest time.
Albion Falls
Distance from Montreal: 6 hours
Why You Need To Go: Situated in Hamilton, Ontario, Albion Falls offers up some incredibly gorgeous views and refreshing waters for you and your main squeeze to relax under. The falls here are not the most intense, meaning that they're pretty much perfect for a chill day spent under some seriously cool falls.
Webster Falls
Distance from Montreal: 6 hours
Why You Need To Go: Hiking, picnicking, chilling, and experiencing some seriously good vibes? Uh, yes, please. If you and your significant are looking for an adventure-filled road trip with rad views, then Hamilton's Webster Falls is a great option.
Rideau Falls
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours 15 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Rideau Falls Park is a 2.89-hectare haven where the Rideau River meets the Ottawa River in style. The park is loaded with history and excitement, featuring the historic Mackenzie-Papineau Monument, the Commonwealth Air Force Memorial, and the impressive National Artillery Monument. This way you can check both adventure and history off your road trip bucket list.
Chedoke Falls
Distance from Montreal: 6 hours
Why You Need To Go: Hamilton, Ontario is home to some incredible 'falls. Featuring a creek, and some seriously gorgeous rock formations, as well as a calm and refreshing waterfall, Chedoke Falls is one of the best spots to come if you and your significant other love chilling in the water. Strap on those swimsuits and prepare for one seriously good time, friends.
Kakabeka Falls
Distance from Montreal: 17 hours
Why You Need To Go: If you and your significant other like to hike and view some incredibly gorgeous falls, then this spot is for you. Kakabeka Falls are massive and are located in Northern Ontario. The park is home to some of the best hiking paths met with some of the most incredible views that the lengthy car ride over will be totally worth it.
Sherman Falls
Distance from Montreal: 6 hours
Why You Need To Go: Breathtaking falls, beautiful views, and a serene, peaceful feeling? Not too shabby! And thankfully, you can find all of this and more at Hamilton, Ontario's Sherman Falls, one seriously beautiful spot to admire the 17-foot waterfall... and your boo, of course. The park also has a number of hiking trails, spots to enjoy a picnic and scenic trails if walking is more your thing.
Tew's Falls
Distance from Montreal: 6 hours
Why You Need To Go: This ribbon waterfall is one of the tallest ones in Hamilton, Ontario, and is incredibly breathtaking to see. Although it's not the most powerful waterfall, drying up in the springtime, it's one seriously awesome spot to go adventuring to, especially with that special someone in your life.
Inglis Falls
Distance from Montreal: 7 hours 30 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Located in beautiful Owen Sound, Ontario, Inglis Falls are highkey gorgeous. The rocks forming the waterfall here are just so, incredibly gorgeous, you'll probably want to sit and enjoy every single rocky detail with your significant other. Or, you can always dip your feet in the dreamy water below, and enjoy some seriously gorgeous vibes.