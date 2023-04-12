A Beachside Music & Food Festival Is Coming Back To Quebec This Summer
There will be "gourmet" burgers, an oyster bar, fried chicken and more1
Music and food festival Cigale is coming back to Quebec City for a second edition this summer. 16 local and international artists will take to the stage as festivalgoers enjoy bites from food trucks and counters on the sandy beach of the Baie de Beauport.
In a press release, Cigale Program Director Dominique Goulet said organizers are "extremely proud" of this year's lineup, which she said includes input from fans.
The three headliners this year are American alternative rock band X Ambassadors, Belgian DJ Lost Frequencies and Australian singer Dean Lewis.
The remaining acts are Bahamas, Busty and the Bass, Clay and Friends, Hollow Coves, Hein Cooper, James Bay, Jay Scøtt, Lydia Képinski, Marilyne Léonard, Matt Nathanson, Preston Pablo, Radio Radio, and Ziggy Alberts.
Organizers are also promising an "enhanced" food offering this year, with more "ready-to-eat" options and more than double the number of food trucks and counters compared to the first edition, for a total of 20 vendors.
This year's menu takes inspiration from the American West Coast, with "gourmet" burgers, sushi, pizza, fried chicken, tacos, Korean corn dogs, an oyster bar, a grill section and unspecified vegan snacks.
Cigale will take place between August 12 and 13. Single-day passes are $90 and two-day passes are $120, taxes included. A $260 VIP pass grants access to an exclusive lounge, viewing platform, bar and bathroom. Ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14.
Get a summary of the details below.
Cigale 2023
Price:
- $90 for a single-day pass
- $120 for a two-day pass
- $260 for a VIP pass
Where: Baie de Beauport Sun Life, Quebec City, QC
When : August 12 to 13, 2023