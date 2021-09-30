Travel
Quebec National Parks Are Free To Visit This Saturday
Only a few parks near Montreal have spots left!
5m
Quebec National Parks Day is Saturday, October 2 and Sépaq is waiving admission fees at 23 parks to celebrate.
The Société des établissements de plein air du Québec also promises free activities across its network for the event.
Online reservations are mandatory for visits to the parks on Saturday.
As of the time of writing, eight parks have already reached their capacity limits for National Parks Day:
- Grands-Jardins,
- Hautes-Gorges-de-la-Rivière-Malbaie,
- Îles-de-Boucherville,
- Jacques-Cartier,
- Mont-Mégantic,
- Mont-Orford,
- Mont-Saint-Bruno,
- and Mont-Tremblant.
There are still tickets available for the following parks:
- Aiguebelle
- Anticosti
- Bic
- Fjord-du-Saguenay
- Frontenac
- Gaspésie
- Île-Bonaventure-et-du-Rocher-Percé
- Lac-Témiscouata
- Miguasha
- Monts-Valin
- Oka
- Opémican
- Plaisance
- Pointe-Taillon
- and Yamaska.