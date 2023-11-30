Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary
road trips from montreal

Canada's 'Most Beautiful Village' Is A 2-Hour Road Trip From Montreal & It's A Winter Wonderland

This small town is the perfect holiday destination.

An aerial view of a car driving on a remote road surrounded by snow-covered trees and mountains. Right: A person posing underneath a Christmas wreath.

Biletskiy | Dreamstime, @merrickvillecheeseshop | Instagram

As the winter season takes centre stage across Canada, you might be looking for things to do in December, and a road trip from Montreal to this small town in Ontario just might be the perfect winter destination.

Eastern Ontario's very own Merrickville showcases its splendour throughout the year, but it truly blossoms during the holiday season.

Nestled along the picturesque Rideau Canal, Merrickville is approximately an hour's drive from Ottawa. Bestowed with the prestigious title of "Canada's Most Beautiful Village" in 1998 by Communities in Bloom, this small town captivates visitors with its timeless historic structures and an Old World charm that effortlessly justifies its accolade.

Considering this quaint destination is only a two-hour road trip from Montreal, it makes for the ideal winter getaway. In fact, Merrickville doesn't play around when it comes to the holidays. The town celebrates Christmas like it's nobody's business with festivals, events and markets galore.

During this magical time of year, Merrickville becomes filled with temporary Christmas markets and is home to the ever-so-popular 'Christmas in Merrickville' festival taking place on December 2, 2023.

The fest includes a Santa Claus parade, which is usually followed by a children's party where free food and treat bags are offered. Visitors can also take part in the Annual Crafts Show where loads of vendors showcase their products ranging from handcrafted goods, food, candles, pottery, and Christmas decorations.

As if that weren't festive enough, you can also catch the official tree lighting ceremony where a whopping 30-metre Christmas tree is decorated and lit up for the entire town to see.

Additionally, you can also shop at the Merrickville Country Christmas Makers Market, which is held at the Community Centre and transformed into a "huge marketplace," the Christmas In Merrickville website says.

And last, but certainly not least…Theatre Night. Merrickville also hosts evenings at the United Arts Centre where families can get into the holiday spirit with tons of great performances.

So, pack your bags, grab your Christmas sweaters and road trip away.

Christmas in Merrickville Festival

Distance from Montreal: 2 hours

When: December 2, 2023

Christmas in Merrickville website

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

