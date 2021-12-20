Trending Topics

News
covid-19 montreal

Quebec's Daily COVID-19 Case Count Just Beat Another Record — For The 3rd Time In 4 Days

Not the kind of record we're excited about breaking...

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

It seems as though the COVID-19 rollercoaster in Quebec isn't slowing down anytime soon. Quebec COVID-19 cases saw two daily record breaks recently — 3,768 new cases on December 16 and then 3,846 new cases on December 18.

And now, another highest-ever daily case count was reported today. The data for December 19 shows 4,571 new cases, which is 725 more cases than yesterday's record breaking numbers.

This new data brings the total number of people infected by the virus to 490,294 since the start of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, the province saw a rise of 21 in hospitalizations, bringing the total to 397 hospitalizations with 82 people in intensive care.

This soar in daily case increases in Quebec has resulted in new measures being put in place in the province as of Monday, December 20. These new measures (that we've seen previously during the pandemic) include reducing capacity to 50% in restaurants, bars, stores, theatres and venues.

And it doesn't stop there. Say bye-bye to any big holiday parties you were planning, as the Quebec government went back on its promise of allowing 20 people gatherings for the holidays. Because of the presence of the Omicron variant, only a maximum of 10 people or occupants from three households are allowed to attend an indoor private gathering.

And "high-risk activities" like dancing, karaoke, and office parties are yet again going to be "forbidden" in the province.

But in more pleasant news of changes happening as of Monday, Quebecers can now get free rapid COVID-19 tests in various pharmacies around the province, while supplies last.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.



