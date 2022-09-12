Quebec's Fall Foliage Is The Best In Canada & Here's A Perfect 'Sky Tour' To Celebrate It
As September moves along and the slowly lowering temperature keeps whittling away at the last days of summer, the leaves are bound to start falling any second now. Walking through outdoor areas will soon mean you can enjoy the satisfaction of stepping on crunchy leaves. Before long, each tree will be beautifully coloured orange, red, and yellow — the ultimate fall scenery!
It's no surprise Quebec has some of the best fall foliage in all of Canada. Take a trip outside of the city and you'll truly understand why autumn is the best season around. But, there have to be some unconventional ways to witness the immense beauty of the forests and nature during the new season, right? Something over-the-top unforgettable to truly appreciate the warm colours of the cold season.
Well, that's exactly what Mont Sutton's one-of-a-kind "sky tour" is for.
For five weekends, from September 17 to October 16, you can experience fall in a way you never could have imagined. Take a ride on the chairlift that carries you above the forest floor to truly capture all of the beauty Quebec offers at this time of year.
All you have to do is sit back and relax. The chairlift tour guides you through the park and even offers direct access to the many incredible hiking trails on Mont Sutton. You may want to have more than one ride though, because the perfect views of the foliage are seriously that mesmerizing.
A ride on the "sky tour" will cost adults $17 each, $11 for 6 to 15-year-olds, and anyone under that age can ride with an adult for free. Mont Sutton is only an hour and a half outside of Montreal, making it the best mini-road trip you could possibly go on this season
What better way to celebrate fall than to fly above the beautiful orange and red trees everyone loves? You'll definitely want to be first in line for the incredible "sky tour," just don't forget to bring a camera!
Sky tour at Mont Sutton's Fall Festival
Price: 17$
When: September 17 to October 16
Address: 671, rue Maple, Sutton, QC
Why You Need To Go: To witness the best fall foliage Canada has to offer and get a chance to enjoy the rest of Sutton's fun fall festivities.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on September 6, 2018.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.