6 Places In Montreal With Stunning Fall Foliage Views That Aren't The Mount Royal Lookout
Time to embrace the shortest, yet prettiest, season!
Our city is undoubtedly beautiful during every season, but it truly gains a special charm during fall, which is why we sought out the best places in Montreal to go and admire the colourful leaves right now.
Most of the leaves will have fallen in just a few short weeks, so we need to make the most of the shortest, yet prettiest, season!
Montreal Botanical Garden
Where: 4101, rue Sherbrooke E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: The Botanical Garden is stunning during any season, but it truly comes to life during the fall. And it's also absolutely magical at night.
Angrignon Park
Where: 3400, boul. Trinitaires, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This quiet park lets you fully become one with the leaves. If you've been seeking a little alone time, this is the perfect spot to get it.
Beaver Lake
Where: Chemin Remembrance, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Beaver Lake is definitely the most underrated part of Mount Royal, which also makes it the calmest place to take a walk and admire all the colourful leaves that surround you.
Parc La Fontaine
Where: 3819, ave. Calixa-Lavallée, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Montreal park has miles and miles of greenery to admire, and during the fall, it also gets filled with different shades of yellow, orange, and red.
Saint Joseph's Oratory
Where: 3800, Queen Mary Road, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: People often think the Mount Royal lookout has the best views of the city, but the view from Saint Joseph's Oratory is unbeatable — especially during sunsets in autumn.
The Old Port
Where: The Old Port of Montreal
Why You Need To Go: A walk in the Old Port never fails to make you feel like a tourist in your own city and what better time to take a stroll than when the leaves start to change colours?
