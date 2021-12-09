Quebec's Weekend Weather Forecast Is Ugly — With More Snow & Freezing Rain On The Way
Snow, wind and freezing rain, oh my!
Get out those boots and coats if you haven't already, Montreal. This coming weekend is shaping up to be a snowy, rainy mess.
According to a special weather statement from Environment Canada, "a low-pressure system from Colorado will affect the province of Quebec this weekend," bringing with it a "mixed bag of precipitation."
That could mean snow in some areas of the province and rain in others. Environment Canada also foresees freezing rain falling in areas from Abitibi-Témiscamingue to Saguenay. The precipitation could reach the eastern part of the province on Saturday.
With the rain and possible snow could come gusts of "strong westerly winds" overnight Saturday.
The upcoming bad weather is forecasted to affect much of southern Quebec.
The seven-day forecast for Montreal shows periods of snow on Friday. The snow could turn into rain on Saturday, however, with the temperature forecasted to reach a relatively balmy 8 C. The warm-ish weather could continue all weekend and into Monday, with some sunny spells and more showers.
"Generally, areas to the north and the west of the low's track will receive significant snowfall amounts, while rain will prevail elsewhere," explained Environment Canada.
Like all weather, it'll be hard to predict where exactly the worst of it will be. Environment Canada underlined that "for the moment, the low-pressure system's track remains fairly uncertain."
"The exact forecast precipitation types and amounts will depend on this track."
This weather system could be a preview of the season ahead. The Weather Network's winter forecast for Quebec calls for "a stormy winter [...] broken up at times by extended periods of rather mild temperatures."
